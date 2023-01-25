Does This Viral Video Show Dhrinendra Shastri Defeating A Wrestler? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has portrayed himself as a spiritual leader with alleged powers to guess the problems his subjects face in life without being told about them. Shastri is in the news after a Maharashtra-based organisation fighting superstition, Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, challenged him to demonstrate his miraculous power in its Satsang. However, Shastri reportedly did not accept this challenge.

Meanwhile, a video of a local wrestling competition (Akhada) is going viral on social media. In this viral video, a boy wearing a saffron dhoti slams another wrestler who looks more muscular than him. In the background, a voiceover of Dhirendra Shastri can be heard. While sharing this clip, people on social media that the boy who won the wrestling in the viral video was Dhirendra Shastri.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "अब पता चला बागेश्वर धाम बाबा बात बात पर क्यों कहते है ठटरी बांध दूंगा."

[English Translation: Now I have come to know why Baba of Bageshwar Dham says on every matter, I will bind you.]









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The wrestler fighting in the akhada is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool which led us to a Pakistan based verified YouTube channel named Sachal TV, where extended version of the viral video can be seen. It was uploaded on November 06, 2020. The title of the vidoe reads, "New Sindhi malakhra Ghullam Hussain Pathan." At 1:51 second of timestamp, one can see the similar footage as seen in the viral video. Several other videos of Ghulam Hussain Pathan's wrestling can be seen on this YouTube channel.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found Ghulam Hussain's YouTube channel. We also found an interview of Ghulam Hussain Pathan on a YouTube channel named 'NTV News HD' dated February 21, 2020. In this interview, he can be seen talking about his achievement. He told the reporter that he has been wrestling since the age of 14 and is one of the youngest wrestlers in Sindh.

We also found his official Facebook handle in which he regularly uploads wrestling videos. Ghulam has lakhs of followers on social media.

It is evident from our investigation that the boy wrestling in the video is not Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, but a Pakistani wrestler Ghulam Hussain Pathan. It has nothing to do with the recent controversy related to Dhirendra Shastri. Hence, the viral claim is false.

