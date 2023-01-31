Visuals From UK Anti-Vaxxers Protest Passed Off As Protest Against BBC Documentary On PM Modi

A visual showing a crowd gathered outside a building chanting 'Shame on You' is being widely circulated across social media. The video is being shared with the claim that the demonstration is against the British Broadcasting Corporation's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A two-part documentary recently published by the BBC severely criticises the then Gujarat Chief Minister and the state administration over its alleged failure to curb the 2002 riots. The External Affairs Ministry of India terms the documentary "propaganda". The government ordered Twitter and YouTube to take down any clips from the documentary circulating online.

Claim:

The video shows a massive gathering outside a structure with a large display. The crowd can be heard chanting, "Shame on you". Then a presenter appears on the large display and says, "The BBC: the lying liars" and "Take down the BBC." The crowd follows the chant made by the figure in the display.

Amar Prasad Reddy, State President of Youth Development and Sports Cell of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, wrote in a tweet while sharing the video, "British Public chanting SHAME ON YOU to the BBC at a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting house in London. Hated in their own country & spreading FAKE PROPAGANDA in other countries, esp. India... BBC."

British Public chanting SHAME ON YOU to the BBC at a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting house in London. Hated in their own country & spreading FAKE PROPAGANDA in other countries esp. India.... BBC. pic.twitter.com/ajLCt2YOqm — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) January 26, 2023

A similar claim was shared by other users as well.

British Public chanting "SHAME ON YOU" to the BBC at a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Hated in their own country & spreading FAKE PROPAGANDA in other countries esp. India #BBC #BBCdocumentry pic.twitter.com/f0Bhl0iay6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 24, 2023

The video is widely shared across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video, followed by a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a report published on USSA News on January 25, 2023. The USSA News report says that the demonstration was organised there by Truth Be Told, an anti-vax conspiracy group that claims to create awareness and fight for people who have "suffered because of the Covid-19 vaccine".

The group accused the BBC of neglecting to cover the supposed harmful effects of the Covid-19 vaccine and allegedly censoring this information. The USSA News report contains the same viral video of the demonstration.

"Mainstream media in the United Kingdom and America largely ignored this display of public outrage with the global Covid vaccination program. Brits gathered outside the BBC's broadcasting headquarters to listen to speakers such as MP Andrew Bridgen, journalist Mark Sharman and several vaccine-injured individuals," the report reads.

Using relevant keywords, we conducted a keyword search which led us to a YouTube video uploaded on January 21, 2023. In the live stream, a person appeared to be participating in a protest outside the BBC's headquarters in London.

In their demonstration, Truth Be Told protested regarding the supposed harmful effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Twitter user Oracle Films tweeted the same visual with a caption that reads, "Shame on You- British public to the BBC. Truth be Told London, a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London on 21st Jan 2023."

"SHAME ON YOU" - British public to the BBC



Truth be Told London, a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London on 21st Jan 2023.



Watch in high quality here (https://t.co/aYmbcO7Whs). pic.twitter.com/u8zOo3OjfG — Oracle Films (@OracleFilmsUK) January 23, 2023

We also came across a report by Rolling Stone published on January 24, 2023. The report mentions that anti-vaxxers participated in raising the chants of "shame on you", as can be heard in the video, along with "Take down the BBC."

Twitter user James Cintolo shared the video with the statement, "BBC Ignores Largest Vaccine Injury Protest In Recent History Occurring Outside Of BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London On Jan 21st 2023".

🚨BREAKING — BBC Ignores Largest Vaccine Injury Protest In Recent History Occurring Outside Of BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London On Jan 21st 2023 pic.twitter.com/pxkLHhHIAt — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 23, 2023

As of now, there are no reports of any protests in London against the BBC documentary. However, a Firstpost report noted that a section of the Indian diaspora in England plans to hold a demonstration to protest the BBC documentary.



Conclusion:

We found that the visuals are not from a supposed recent protest outside the BBC headquarters over the PM Modi documentary row but rather a protest held by a group of anti-vaxxers called 'Truth Be Told.' The anti-vaccination protestors were raising objections over the deaths and side effects caused by vaccines.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does Viral Photo Show Rahul Gandhi Meeting Producer Of BBC Documentary on Narendra Modi? No, Claim Is False