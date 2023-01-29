Does Viral Photo Show Rahul Gandhi Meeting Producer Of BBC Documentary on Narendra Modi? No, Claim Is False

A two-part BBC documentary was recently released by that discusses Modi's role in the Gujarat riots of 2002 and reveals an unpublished report written by the British inquiry team and sent to the UK government. According to the report, Modi, the then-chief minister of Gujarat, "was directly responsible for a climate of impunity" that led to the Gujarat riots. The government recently ordered that all social media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube, remove links to the documentary.



Various social media users have shared the viral photo claiming that the man standing next to Rahul Gandhi is the producer of the BBC Documentary, implying that Rahul Gandhi is the one behind the documentary's creation.

A user on Twitter Shared the viral photo with the caption, " Now you know why #BBC made that #documentary & who funded it. #modi #india #bjp @congress"

Another user, 'Alok Tewari' on Facebook shared the photo with the claim, "Now you know why BBC made that documentary & who funded it."

Another user on Facebook shared the viral photo with the claim, "6 months back rahul went to UK and met the BBC producer. Now we know why"

Viral photo shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the producer of the BBC Documentary on PM Modi.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man standing next to Rahul Gandhi, beside Sam Pitroda is not the producer of BBC documentary, but is an MP and former Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool, which led us to a news report published by India Today dated May 24, 2022, which mentioned Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda's meeting with UK MP Jeremy Corbyn.

On searching further we discovered a news report published by NDTV on May 24th, 2022, that mentioned details of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with British labor leader Jeremy Corbyn in London. The BJP had accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of endorsing UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn's anti-India views. The Congress justified Mr. Gandhi's meeting by sharing photos of Mr. Corbyn with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether he shared the UK Labour leader and MP's "anti-India" views.

On searching more with the keyword, 'Rahul Gandhi meeting Jeremy Corbyn' on Google, we found a recent tweet by Sam Pitroda where he issued a clarification regarding the viral photo where he shared it wiith the caption, "In this photo, the First is @RahulGandhi, and the person in the middle is my friend @jeremycorbyn, with me. Mr. Corbyn is a British Politician (here is a link to his Wikipedia - en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeremy_Co…) and not a @BBC executive. @BBCNews @BBCTwo"

In this photo, the First is @RahulGandhi, and the person in the middle is my friend @jeremycorbyn, with me. Mr. Corbyn is a British Politician (here is a link to his Wikipedia - https://t.co/O6r6SNf8NA) and not a @BBC executive.@BBCNews @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/53EVUn9je9 — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) January 25, 2023

On searching further on the BBC website regarding the documentary, we found the list of two people in the credit sections of the documentary on the BBC's website. The first person mentioned is Series Producer Richard Cookson, and the second is executive producer Mike Radford. Clearly there is no mention of the name of UK MP Jeremy Corbyn in the list.

It is evident from our investigation that the man standing next to Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda in the viral photo is UK MP Jeremy Corbyn. It has nothing to do with the recent BBC controversy. Hence, the viral claim is false.

