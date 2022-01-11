Old Video Of Girls Beating Eve Teaser Falsely Linked To Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign

A video of girls thrashing a man with sticks is going viral on social media, claiming that the girls got inspired by the campaign done by Priyanka Gandhi and decided to beat a man on school premises. In the 26 second video, a group of girls can be seen with covered faces hitting a man with sticks and running behind him to beat him.

The video went viral against the backdrop of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi inaugurating the "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign in Uttar Pradesh last year. Social media users are seen sharing the video claiming that the girls are getting inspired by the campaign, hence deciding to handle the issue on their own after the man misbehaved with them.

A Twitter user shared this video with a caption that reads, " एक युवक स्कूल की लड़कियों के साथ बदतमीजी कर रहा था. लड़कियों ने प्रियंका गांधी जी द्वारा शुरू की गई मुहिम #लड़की_हूँ_लड़_सकती_हूँ का भरपूर उपयोग करते हुए युवक को छठी का दूध याद दिला दिया"

[English Translation: A young man was misbehaving with the school girls. The girls, making full use of the campaign started by Priyanka Gandhi, punished a young man severely.]

Another Twitter user shared the same video with a similar claim. This video gains 68k views and 244 retweets.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Girls beat a molester after getting inspired by Priyanka Gandhi campaign "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon".

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and ran a google reverse image search. It led us to several media reports dated back to 2018. According to the reports of News18 dated 09 December 2018, the viral video is from Dharam Singh Inter College located in Badka village, Uttar Pradesh. A man in Baghpat used to molest girls continuously on their way to college, making obscene remarks on them. One day the accused entered the college and continued to molest them. Enraged by this, the girl students first closed the school gate, then surrounded him and beat him with sticks.

We also found video reports of Navbharat Times, Times of India, OneIndia and The Quint on this incident. According to the reports, the accused, identified as Kapil Chauhan, is the son of the manager of the school committee. After the video went viral, he was arrested by the Baghpat Police under section Section 294.

It is to be noted that Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started the campaign "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" in Uttar Pradesh on October 2021. Along with this, it was also announced that 40 per cent of the assembly tickets would be given to women only. There are about seven crore women voters in UP.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2018, where some girls thrashed an eve-teaser with a stick in the school premises after facing continuous molestation. It has nothing to do with the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra election campaign "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon". Hence, the viral claim is false.



