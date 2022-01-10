Banaras Police Thrashed Muslims For Offering Namaz On The Road? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Recently Gurugram witnessed a sudden rise in protest by Hindu right wings against the Muslims offering Friday Namaz in open. In the same backdrop, a video is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, police can be seen using force to disperse the crowd sitting on the road. It is being said that the viral video is from Varanasi where Muslims who offered Namaz on road were thrashed by the UP Police.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "बनारस में रोड पर नमाज पढ़ने का अंजाम देख लो ,क्या ये और किसी के राज में सम्भव है,धन्यवाद योगी जी का."

[English Translation: See the result of offering Namaaz on the road in Banaras, is it possible under someone else's rule? Thank you Yogi Ji.]





A Facebook user while sharing this video, wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "बीते शुक्रवार बनारस में योगी आदित्यनाथ जी ने रोड पर नमाज पढ़ने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी।"

[English Translation: Last Friday in Banaras, Yogi Adityanath ji gave permission to offer Namaz on the road.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar caption.

UP Police thrashed Muslims in Banaras who offered Namaz on roads.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

During our initial investigation, we found a Facebook video with similar footage dated back to October 2021 which proves that the viral video is not recent but 4 months old.

We observed the video carefully. Between 0.10- 0:27 seconds of video stamp, we can see 'S Deen Tailors' written on the shutter of the shop. Taking this as a clue, we did an open keyword search on google and found that the shop by this name is located in Gohalpur area of ​​Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.





We then contacted S Deen Collection owner Irfan Ansari. While talking to The Logical Indian he told that the viral video is not from Banaras but from Jabalpur, MP. The incident happened on 19 October during the procession of Eid-ul-Miladul-Nabi.

On searching more, we found several media reports on this incident. According to the report of News18, the incident took place near a fish market, Gohalpur road, Jabalpur. Citing the Corona guidelines, the police administration banned the procession. Despite this, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Miladul-Nabi, the processions were taken out by Muslims in some areas. When the police tried to stop them, the miscreants pelted stones at the police force and threw firecrackers at them. The situation became tense after which police used force to disperse the crowd.

We also found the similar footage in a video report of Umh News india Live News dated 20 October 2021. The title of video reads in Hindi, "जबलपुर और धार में ईद ए मिलादुन्नबी के जुलूस के दौरान झड़प, उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर फेंके पत्थर." [English Translation: Clashes during Eid-e-Miladunnabi processions in Jabalpur and Dhar, miscreants threw stones at police.]

We also contacted Prabhal Pratap, Additional SP of Varuna zone, Banaras who refuted the viral claim. He said, "no such incident like that has taken place in 2022. This video is old and did not happen in Varanasi".



To sum up, an old video dated October 2021 from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh where Police used force to disperse the crowd after Muslims took out the procession of Eid-ul-Miladul-Nabi while violating covid guidelines. It has nothing to do with Varanasi. Hence, the viral claim is false.



