Akhilesh Yadav Entered Temple And Worshipped Wearing Shoes? No, Photos Shared With False Claim!

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will soon witness Legislative Assembly elections next month. Amid the election campaigning, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), carried a 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Lucknow on 2 January. The Yatra was followed by unveiling and worshipping the idol of Lord Parshuram in a temple near Gosaiganj.

Now, a picture of Yadav from the same program is shared on social media claiming that he entered the temple and offered prayers while wearing shoes. The photo shows Yadav standing, joining hands before the idol of Lord Parshuram while his feet are encircled to refer that he is wearing shoes.

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned in Hindi, "अब जूता पहन कर कौन पूजा करता, हम भगवान परशुराम जी कहते हैं, हमारे आराध्य हैं".

[English translation- Now, who wears shoes while worshipping. We call Lord Parshuram Ji and adore him.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter. Click here and here to view similar Twitter posts.

A Facebook user shared the photo and captioned in Hindi, "भगवान परशुराम, किसान और पशुपालक थे - अखिलेश यादव। यही होता है जब आप विदेश से पढ़ कर आते हैं जूते पहन कर पूजा करते हैं।"

[English translation: Bhagwan Parshuram was a farmer and animal rearer - Akhilesh Yadav. This happens when you return from abroad after studying; you worship wearing shoes.]





Click here and here to view similar Facebook posts.

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav entered a temple and offered prayers while wearing shoes.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. Akhilesh Yadav neither wore shoes inside the time nor did he offer prayers while wearing them. Instead, these are black coloured socks that appear as shoes.

We searched on the internet using relevant keywords, which led us to the YouTube video of the same program. The footage was live-streamed by the YouTube Channel of SP on 2 January and titled in Hindi, "समाजवादी विजय यात्रा - गोसाईगंज में भगवान परशुराम जी के मंदिर में पूजन कार्यक्रम". [English translation- Samajwadi Vijay Yatra - Worship program in the temple of Lord Parshuram Ji in Gosaiganj].

In the footage, at the 6:10 mark, Akhilesh Yadav can be spotted along with other party associates, getting out of the yatra vehicle and walking towards the temple. From the 6:40 mark, Yadav can be spotted bending towards a railing that seems like he is taking off his shoes. However, only his upper body's movement is visible here, not his legs or feet.

We also found a set of photos from the same program posted on the Facebook page of SP. The post was done on 2 January with a long Hindi caption under Rajendra Chaudhary, the Chief Spokesperson of SP.





The caption informed that Yadav offered prayers at the newly built Lord Parshuram temple in Mahurakalan village, near Gosaingaj of Purvanchal Expressway. In the photos, Yadav nowhere wore any shoes but black coloured socks that appeared as shoes.



Evidently, the claim regarding Akhilesh Yadav shared with the photo that he entered the temple and offered prayers while wearing shoes is false. Akhilesh Yadav was neither wearing shoes inside the temple nor did he offer prayers while wearing them. Instead, these are black coloured socks that appeared as shoes.

