Fact Check: Republic Bharat Falsely Reports 'Priyanka Gandhi Ignored Rape Survivor During Her Speech'

The social media posts came after a report by Republic Bharat published on February 23, 2021. According to the report, when the family members of a rape survivor from Rajasthan's Bharatpur came to visit Priyanka Gandhi to seek justice for the survivor, then the police arrested the family members, and Priyanka Gandhi left the scene without listening to him. Republic Bharat report says their reporting is based on sources. The archived link of the article can be seen here. Republic Bharat later deleted their article without clarification, but the Twitter link is still up.



Claim:

Priyanka Gandhi ignored the family member of the rape survivor who came from Rajasthan to seek justice.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search and found no other media reporting about the incident apart from Republic Bharat. Other media houses like Aaj Tak, Patrike and Dainik Bhaskar reported that Priyanka Gandhi stopped her speech midway and came down the stage to listen to the survivor's grievances.

According to media reports, a gangrape happened on April 26, 2020, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The survivor's family and the survivor herself, came to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where Priyanka Gandhi had come to address the Kisan Mahapanchayat rally. Despite the complaint, the family alleged that, Bharatpur police took no action against the rape accused. As soon as Priyanka Gandhi noticed the rape survivor, she stopped her speech midway, came down from the stage to meet the survivor. Priyanka also spoke to the survivor separately and listened to her grievances. Later, Priyanka called the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, about the same. After which, Ashok Gehlot gave instructions to SP of Bharatpur, Devendra Vishnoi, for taking action in the case. SP has sent the detailed report of the matter to Ashok Gehlot and gave protection to the survivor's family.





ANI also tweeted the video of Priyanka getting down the stage to listen to the grievances of the family of the rape survivor. The tweet says, "A group of people raised slogans during Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address at a farmers' rally in Mathura, seeking her intervention in a rape case in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. She got down from the stage & listened to the grievances of the demonstrators."

UP Congress also tweeted to refute the claim made by Republic Bharat. According to the tweet, "Republic Bharat, you are promulgating fake news. Priyanka Gandhi Ji stopped her speech and listened to the grievances of the survivor. She went to talk to her in person and also asked Rajasthan CM to take action. Mathura police have not arrested the girl. Delete the tweet, or legal actions will be taken against it."



