Fact Check: Viral Post Falsely Claim FIR Lodged Against Rakesh Tikait For Denying To Pay Rent Of Tents

Social media users are sharing posts claiming farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws at the Ghazipur border have refuted from paying the bill for tents.

According to a viral social media post, FIR has been registered against Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Uttar Pradesh, for denying to pay Rs 6 crores to the tent owner who installed tents at Ghazipur, where farmers are protesting.

The post says, "Rakesh dacoit has refused to pay Rs 6 crore for the tents at Gazipur border. FIR registered in UP police station by the tent owner. A wave of happiness in Baba Ji's police."

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi borders against the farm bills since November 27, 2020. Many of these farmers are staying in makeshift tents. In the background of this, Facebook users are widely sharing the claim.





Twitterati are also sharing similar posts.

FIR has been registered against Rakesh Tikait for denying to pay the bill of Rs 6 crores for makeshift tents.

On February 6, 2021, The Hindu reported that there is a dip in donations for the farmers' protest after the violence of January 26. The same report says that the cost of protest involves the rent of waterproof tents is around Rs 1000 per tent per day and there are over 100 waterproof tents.

However, The Logical Indian searched and found no such media report that says FIR has been registered against Rakesh Tikait for refusing to pay the rents of the tents. However, an FIR was registered against Tikait for allegedly instigating violence during the tractor parade held on Republic Day, reported The Times of India.

We also contacted a local reporter who said that the viral claim is fake.



Vishwas News contacted Gyanendra Singh, Additional SP (City 2) Ghaziabad, who denied the claim. He said, "There is no fact behind lodging an FIR against Rakesh Tikait for not giving the rent of tents. Nothing like this has happened."

The Logical Indian contacted Dharmendra Malik, Media Incharge of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait group). He refuted the claims of FIR filed against Tikait for not paying the rent of the tents. He also informed, "Most of the tents that we are using are brought by farmers or are made out of tarpaulin."

Hence, the viral claim is fake.

