Photo Of MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Wearing Kurti With Slogan 'Namo Again' Is Morphed

A picture of Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is going viral on social media, in which she can be seen wearing a blue Kurti (Salwaar Kameez) with the slogan 'Namo again' and a symbol of Bhartiya Janta Party (Lotus). People on social media claimed that she wore this Kurti in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This picture has been posted from the Instagram account 'aapkaapna76'. In this picture, Priyanka Chaturvedi, who left Congress and joined Shiv Sena, can be seen wearing a Kurti with the slogan 'Namo again'.





Claim:

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wore a Kurti with the slogan "Namo Again".

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To find out the reality of the viral picture, we first did a google reverse image search. In the search, we found a profile of a woman named Hemisha Thakkar on Twitter, in which she is wearing a Kurti exactly like Priyanka Chaturvedi. Hemisha Thakkar is the youngest municipal councillor of Vadodara.

We put both the photos together to check the possible similarities. During our investigation, we found that both the photos are the same except for the face. After that, we also noticed that in both the images, the watermark of 'Deep Parikh Photography' is faintly visible.





Using a photoshop tool, on an old picture of Priyanka, her face has been cut and pasted in Hemisha Thakkar's photo. You can see the real picture below, in which she is wearing a red saree.





Vishwas News, a fact-checking website, also contacted Priyanka Chaturvedi regarding this picture. She said that the picture going viral on social media is fake. She has never worn such a Kurti. Chaturvedi said, 'I have publicly called such social media posts as fake many times. I still don't know why my fake photo is made viral". It is to be noted that Priyanka Chaturvedi was in Congress before joining Shiv Sena, so the claim of her supporting Modi seems absurd.

We also found that Deep Parikh Photography's Facebook page has also posted an image of Hemisha Thakkar on March 30, 2019, wearing the same Kurti.

It is evident from Priyanka Chaturvedi's statement and our research that the viral photo is morphed. Priyanka Chaturvedi's face was superimposed on Vadodara Municipal councillor Hemisha Thakkar's body using an editing tool. Hence, the viral claim is false.

