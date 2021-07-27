Fact Check: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Is Alive And Recovering, False Media Report Went Viral

India Today, on July 18, 2021, falsely reported that Kishori Pedenkar, mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), passed away at the age of 58 at the hospital where she was admitted for treatment. After that, several posts got circulated on social media claiming the death of the mayor due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Kishori Pednekar was admitted to the hospital on 17th July owing to chest pain. Kishori Pednekar had Covid last year and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. The chest pain was probably related to Covid recovery, according to Deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar.



The viral post was shared from the Facebook page Amazing deals on Amazon and Latest updates on News. The post was shared with a caption: "Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar passes away at the age of 58 July 18, 2021, at 05:47 PM."

Other Facebook users have also shared the post with the hashtag #3rdWave.



Claim:

Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kishori Pedenkar, passed away at the age of 58.

Fact Check:

Kishori Pednekar has debunked the false claim made by India Today and tweeted an update on her health on July 18, 2021. In the tweet, she wrote: "I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also, FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back".



Dear @indiatoday



I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back.



I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles Please bother to verify such news. That's least one can expect. pic.twitter.com/4bkDBLqBc8 — Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) July 18, 2021

She slammed the media house by asking them to verify the information before putting them out. "I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles. Please bother to verify such news. That's the least one can expect," she added in the tweet.



India Today's editor issued an apology. In a reply to Mayor's tweet, India Today wrote, "We deeply regret this grievous error and have taken suitable action. Sending you this apology with a wish for your long and healthy life".





Many news websites stated that Kishori Pednekar is hospitalized, and several state leaders had wished for a speedy recovery to Pednekar.

Wishing Kishori Tai Pednekar a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon.@KishoriPednekar — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 18, 2021

