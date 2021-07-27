Fact Check

Fact Check: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Is Alive And Recovering, False Media Report Went Viral

A false report by India Today about the death of Mumbai mayor Kishori Pedenkar went viral on social media.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   27 July 2021 11:37 AM GMT
Writer : Sreya Mullick | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Sreya Mullick
Fact Check: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Is Alive And Recovering, False Media Report Went Viral

Picture Credits: India Today Facebook

India Today, on July 18, 2021, falsely reported that Kishori Pedenkar, mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), passed away at the age of 58 at the hospital where she was admitted for treatment. After that, several posts got circulated on social media claiming the death of the mayor due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Kishori Pednekar was admitted to the hospital on 17th July owing to chest pain. Kishori Pednekar had Covid last year and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. The chest pain was probably related to Covid recovery, according to Deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar.

The viral post was shared from the Facebook page Amazing deals on Amazon and Latest updates on News. The post was shared with a caption: "Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar passes away at the age of 58 July 18, 2021, at 05:47 PM."

Other Facebook users have also shared the post with the hashtag #3rdWave.

Claim:

Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kishori Pedenkar, passed away at the age of 58.

Fact Check:

Kishori Pednekar has debunked the false claim made by India Today and tweeted an update on her health on July 18, 2021. In the tweet, she wrote: "I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also, FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back".

She slammed the media house by asking them to verify the information before putting them out. "I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles. Please bother to verify such news. That's the least one can expect," she added in the tweet.

India Today's editor issued an apology. In a reply to Mayor's tweet, India Today wrote, "We deeply regret this grievous error and have taken suitable action. Sending you this apology with a wish for your long and healthy life".


Many news websites stated that Kishori Pednekar is hospitalized, and several state leaders had wished for a speedy recovery to Pednekar.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No! Surya Namaskar Was Not Performed In Opening Ceremony Of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Claim Review :  Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kishore Pednekar passed away at the age of 58 due to the third wave.
Claimed By :  Unknown
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian