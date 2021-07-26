No! Surya Namaskar Was Not Performed In Opening Ceremony Of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Amidst the celebration of Mirabai Chanu's historic win in the 49kg women's weightlifting category in the Tokyo Olympics, a one-minute video of Surya Namaskar (sun salutation)- a sequence of 12 yoga poses is going viral on social media. Social media users sharing the video claiming that Surya Namaskar was performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The video shows visuals of yoga participants dressed in tricolour doing Surya Namaskar.

The clip was shared with a caption: "Surya namaskar being performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo Japan with our National flag Dress Code...".

Surya namaskar being performed at the opening ceremony of Olympics in Tokyo Japan with our National flag Dress Code...

Claim:

Yoga participants performed Surya Namaskar as a part of the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team found that the viral video is from Mongolia and not from Tokyo. Doing a reverse image and keyword check, we found that the video was shot on 17th May 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mongolia.

The same video was uploaded on PM Modi's official YouTube channel on May 17, 2015, with a caption, "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the Community Reception and Yoga Event, organized by "Art of Living", in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on May 17, 2015."

The Art of Living website did a press release on 18th May 2015, as they welcomed PM Narendra Modi to Mongolia. The Ministry of External Affairs also tweeted about the same event.









We took screenshots of two videos, which shows that both are the same.





Another Viral Claim:



In February, the same video was shared on social media with a claim that the Japanese are performing Surya Namaskar in Japan with India's National flag as Dress Code. The false claim was later debunked by the Fact Hunt.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is not related to Tokyo Olympics, and the video is originally from May 2015 when PM Modi visited Mongolia.

