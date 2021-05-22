Fact Check

Fake Contacts For Procuring 2-DG Covid Drug Viral On Social Media

Netizens are sharing a post purportedly containing the contact information through which 2-DG, a drug made by DRDO to treat coronavirus can be procured. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found the post to be fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 May 2021 3:20 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Image Credit: NDTV

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched an anti-Covid drug, named 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence, to help India battle with coronavirus crisis.

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, jointly developed the 2-DG drugs.

In context to the above event, many social media users and WhatsApp users are sharing a post purportedly containing the contact information through which one can procure the 2-DG medicine.

The post reads, "Anybody who is asking for the 2-DG drug. Please advice them to request their hospital to place the demand to Dr Reddy'S Lab on following email ids. Dr Deepak Sapra deepaksapra@drreddys.com And Dr Mallikarjun Rao, mallikarjunard@drreddys.com Plz provide the following info /attachment in the mail:

1. Patient name, gender, age

2. Hospital name where admitted.

3. Prescription duely stamped on the hospital letterhead from the doctor advising drug usage and dose. CT score.

4. Patient Aadhar card copy.

5. Email and contact details.

6. Hospital address and patient address "

The post is viral on Facebook.

Many Twitter users are also sharing the post.

Claim:

The viral message contains the contact through which one can procure 2-DG drugs.

Fact Check:

LiveMint, on May 19, 2021, reported that 2-DG covid drug has not been launched into the market, and the price per sachet has not yet been announced. According to the report, Dr Reddy's informed that the commercial launch and supply of 2DG to major Government and private hospitals is expected to commence in mid-June. Price is being determined to make it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible and will be announced soon.

Dr Reddy's also tweeted, claiming that the viral message on procuring 2-DG drugs is fake. The tweet reads, "Important information regarding #2DG. For all queries related to 2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com."

Hence, the viral message is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The viral message contains the contact through which one can procure 2-DG drugs.
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

