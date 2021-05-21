Scenes From Video Game Shared As Israel's Air Defence System

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a video is viral on social media in which an aircraft defence system is dramatically shooting down fighter aircraft. Video is shared to claim that the viral image is of Israeli forces shooting down aircraft from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

The video is shared with a caption, "Israeli forces shot down more than two dozen fighter aircraft from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Precision laser technology is used for defence."

Just received this

Video, that shows Israeli forces shot down more than two dozen fighter aircrafts from turkey, lebanon and jordan.



Latest defence technology is seen, precision laser technology. pic.twitter.com/wqpdq4lP7j — Raizada YVS (@yvs_raizada) May 20, 2021

The video is viral on Facebook.





Twitter users are also sharing the video.

Just received this

Video, that shows Israeli forces shot down more than two dozen fighter aircrafts from turkey, lebanon and jordan.



Latest defence technology is seen, precision laser technology.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/p6syGqZdk1 — The funny drug dealer (@funnydrugs) May 19, 2021

Claim:

The viral video is of Israeli anti-aircraft guns targeting jets.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for media reports on attacks done by Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey on Israel. While we came across a diplomatic action on Israel by Jordan, we could not find any reports of any attacks done by these three nations on Israel.

Clip 1: On reverse image search, we found a similar video was uploaded on YouTube channel 'Compared Comparison' on April 4, 2021, with the title "ArmA 3 - A-10 Warthog attack C-RAM System response - Phalanx CIWS - C RAM - Tracer - Simulation".

Similar videos were also uploaded on the same YouTube channel, where one can see the use of CIWS Phalanx to bring down the missiles in the Arma 3 videogame.

Clip 2: On breaking the video into several keyframes using the InVid tool and then doing a reverse image search, we found that the video merges two different video clips.



We found the same video was published on Imgur on December 25, 2015. The description mentioned it was Phalanx CWIS, which is used for shooting down missiles.





We found a similar video uploaded on the YouTube channel, Bergenpferd, on July 28, 2009, with the title "CRAM firing in Iraq".

While we could not independently verify the video, we could evidently conclude that the video is old and unassociated with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hence, two unrelated videos have been clubbed to show Israel's airstrike defence mechanism.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had also tweeted on May 16, 2021, to confirm that the Iron Dome air defence systems were being used against Hamas rocket attacks; the viral video is not associated with it.

Take a look at our Iron Dome in action.



Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into central & southern Israel tonight. With our Iron Dome Aerial Defense System operators in action, these systems help keep Israel's skies safe. pic.twitter.com/eC79myd2JT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2021

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Dog Gnawing Corpse Falsely Linked With Coronavirus Pandemic