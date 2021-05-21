Fact Check

Scenes From Video Game Shared As Israel's Air Defence System

Netizens are sharing a video of a laser beam bringing down the jets with a claim that it is of Israeli air defence system. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found the claim to be fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 May 2021 1:53 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a video is viral on social media in which an aircraft defence system is dramatically shooting down fighter aircraft. Video is shared to claim that the viral image is of Israeli forces shooting down aircraft from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

The video is shared with a caption, "Israeli forces shot down more than two dozen fighter aircraft from Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Precision laser technology is used for defence."

The video is viral on Facebook.


Twitter users are also sharing the video.

Claim:

The viral video is of Israeli anti-aircraft guns targeting jets.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for media reports on attacks done by Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey on Israel. While we came across a diplomatic action on Israel by Jordan, we could not find any reports of any attacks done by these three nations on Israel.

Clip 1: On reverse image search, we found a similar video was uploaded on YouTube channel 'Compared Comparison' on April 4, 2021, with the title "ArmA 3 - A-10 Warthog attack C-RAM System response - Phalanx CIWS - C RAM - Tracer - Simulation".

Similar videos were also uploaded on the same YouTube channel, where one can see the use of CIWS Phalanx to bring down the missiles in the Arma 3 videogame.

Clip 2: On breaking the video into several keyframes using the InVid tool and then doing a reverse image search, we found that the video merges two different video clips.

We found the same video was published on Imgur on December 25, 2015. The description mentioned it was Phalanx CWIS, which is used for shooting down missiles.


We found a similar video uploaded on the YouTube channel, Bergenpferd, on July 28, 2009, with the title "CRAM firing in Iraq".

While we could not independently verify the video, we could evidently conclude that the video is old and unassociated with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hence, two unrelated videos have been clubbed to show Israel's airstrike defence mechanism.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had also tweeted on May 16, 2021, to confirm that the Iron Dome air defence systems were being used against Hamas rocket attacks; the viral video is not associated with it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

