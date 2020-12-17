Fact Check

Fact Check: Content From Satirical Site Goes Viral As Pope Francis's Statement On COVID Vaccine

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigated the an image purportedly of a newspaper claiming that Pope Francis said, "COVID-19 vaccine will be required to enter heaven."

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Dec 2020 8:17 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A screenshot, purportedly of a newspaper quoting Pope Francis's statement about COVID vaccine has gone viral on social media. "Pope Francis says Covid Vaccine will now be required to enter heaven," the clip claimed with a text overlay that read, "The devil in human form. How can Catholics believe this lying serpent? Does he think Catholics are STUPID or don't have BRAINS?"


The image is being shared at a time when the world is on the verge of completing the coronavirus vaccine trial with 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the race. Several Facebook users shared the post.


Claim:

Pope Francis said that Covid-19 vaccine will be required to enter heaven.

Fact Check:

The newspaper clip is from a story published on a satirical website, The Babylon Bee. The story not only had the same headline but also had the same thumbnail image and was dated November 30, 2020, as mentioned in the viral image.



On searching for the About Us section of the page, we found the page is a satire site that puts up satirical contents on politics, Christianity and everyday life.


We were also not able to find any media reports regarding any such statements made by Pope Francis.

Thus, the clip is from a satire site and is shared with a false claim that Pope Francis said coronavirus vaccine is required to enter heaven.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Images Shared With Context Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :  Pope Francis said that Covid-19 vaccine will be required to enter heaven.
Claimed By :  Unknown
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

