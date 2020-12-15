Fact Check: Old Images Shared With Context Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Farmers' protest has entered 20th day since they first marched from Punjab to Delhi on November 26. In context to this, some images of a large crowd protesting with red flags is being shared on social media with a caption, "250 *million* people on strike in India. The revolution will not be televised."





Claim:

The viral image is of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

Fact Check:

Image 1:





We found the same image was published on website Daily Sabha, with the headline, "Nearly 250 million workers strike in India to protest Modi's economic policies." The article was published on January 8, 2020, hence, unrelated to ongoing farmers' protest.







Image 2:







On reverse search of the image, we found a website A news had published the photo on January 9, 2020, along with the news of protests by trade unions against the governments' new economic policies.





Image 3:





This image was published by NDTV as a thumbnail of a video report on March 12, 2018. The report said about the farmers' protest in Maharashtra in which 35,000 farmers' protested demanding to waive off the debt and fair pay.

Image 4:





On the reverse image search, we found the same image was published by Mint press on January 8, 2020, about the trade unions' protest against the PM Modi's privatization policies.





We also found the same image in the gallery of the Associated Press published on January 8, 2020, with the caption, "Members of various trade unions shout slogans during a general strike called by various trade unions in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Trade unions have called for a country-wide strike Wednesday to protest against what they call the "anti-worker and anti-people" policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."





Hence, none of the images are of ongoing farmers' protest but from 2018 farmers' protest, and trade union protest held in early 2020.

