Viral Video Of Two Policemen Beaten Up In Rajasthan Shared With False Claim

A video is viral on social media in which a mob can be seen beating up two policemen. A policeman wearing a uniform is being surrounded by people and is being badly beaten up with sticks. The video is being shared by social media users with a communal claim. It is being said that a mob of Muslims beat up policemen in Uttar Pradesh for imposing a 'fine'.

While sharing the video, a Twitter user @meena Thakurtha8 wrote a caption, "बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा | कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!". The English translation reads, "Bareilly Civil Lines News: The Muslims men thrash Police for imposing fine. This video tells what will happen next in India. Who will run this country and what will be the future of all of us. The harsh reality is that the country is facing much more internal threats than outside ones'.

It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

The viral video is of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The viral video is a nearly four-month-old incident when a policeman was brutally thrashed by angry youths after another police vehicle collided with them in a town near the border of Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

To know the truth of this video, we did a Google reverse image search with the help of keyframes of the viral video. We found that the video is of March 2021 and is from Rajasthan. According to the Dainik Bhaskar report published on 25 March 2021, there was no communal angle in this incident.

According to the report, the incident is from Jurhera town near the border of Bharatpur and Haryana. A police constable of Punhana police station, Haryana, had come to Jurhera to investigate a case. While passing through the market, the police car collided with another vehicle. After the collision, there was an altercation between the policeman and the youth in the other vehicle. The matter escalated so much that the enraged youth caught hold of the constable and thrashed him fiercely.

According to the information given in the news report, a case of the brutal beating of a policeman happened in broad daylight in Bharatpur district. Some youths have beaten up the policeman badly in the middle market. More than 100 people were present during the incident, but no one came forward to save the policeman. The youth kept beating the policeman with punches and sticks. The policeman tried to escape, but the mob did not let him go. Later, Jurhera police reached the spot and intervened and resolved the matter. In this case, FIR was also filed on behalf of both parties.

Bareilly Police has also issued a rebuttal saying the viral video is not of Bareilly.

It is evident from the tweet of Bareilly Police and the News report of Dainik Bhaskar that the video is four-month-old and there is no communal angle in this viral video. Hence, the viral claim is false.

