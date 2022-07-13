Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled the national emblem, cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new parliament building, on Monday, July 11. The structure is built out of bronze, standing 6.5 metres high and weighing 9,500 kg.

The ceremony has prompted a political row, with the opposition calling the event 'personal' and accusing the PM of 'subverting' the principle of the constitutional separation of powers.

Some photos of PM Modi from the event that took place in Delhi have gone viral, claiming that he changed his attire and wore two different outfits for the function.

A set of two pictures shows the PM standing in front of the structure. One of the pictures shows him wearing a blue colour cut sleeves jacket over the white kurta, while the other shows him donning a long saffron scarf over a similar white kurta. The images are viral with a mocking text against the PM that reads, "Superman चुटकी मे कपडे बदले".

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false as PM Modi was wearing the saffron scarf over the blue jacket and did not change his attire to wore two different outfits for the function, as claimed in the viral posts.

We looked for the photos and videos from the ceremony on Narendra Modi's official Facebook and Twitter pages. We found both the original pictures, that are viral, on his Facebook page.





In one of the images, the PM can be seen in the blue colour cut sleeves jacket with his face towards the structure, and in the other, he can be seen wearing the saffron stole over the same attire and not a completely different outfit.



We also found a video from the event on his Twitter page, which was posted on July 11 with the caption, "This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament."

In the footage, the PM can be seen unveiling the national emblem and participating in the puja with Om Birla, wearing the same blue colour cut sleeves jacket.

This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/T49dOLRRg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

He then takes a makeshift elevator to reach the ground, where he interacts with the 'Shramjeevis', the workers building the new Parliament. In the concluding visuals, at around 1:36 and 1:37 time stamp, PM Modi can be seen wearing the saffron stole over the same attire as he stands in front of the emblem and waves at the spectators.

Therefore, the viral claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his attire and wore two different outfits for the national emblem unveiling ceremony is false.

