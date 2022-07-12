No, Injured Constable Seen In Video Was Not Part Of Police Team That Nabbed Kanhaiyalal's Killers

A video of an injured policeman is being shared on social media by linking it to the recent killing of a Hindu man Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A man identified as Kanhaiyalal was hacked to death by two Muslim men in Udaipur, Rajasthan after the deceased supported now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Gaush took the responsibility for Kanhaiyalal's murder. A few days later, a man named Balveer Singh who was protesting against the murder of Kanhaiyalal attacked the constable Sandeep Chaudhary with a sword. Read our fact-check report for more information.

In the video that is being spread, an injured policeman can be seen lying on a hospital bed while some policemen can be seen standing next to him. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that people from the Muslim community attacked a police officer with a sword who arrested the killers of Kanhaiyalal.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "इस्लामिककरण की ओर बढ़ता देश। दहशत का माहोल। पहले हत्या फिर वीडियो फिर हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाली पुलिस पर हमला। कन्हैयालाल के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाले पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल पर तलवार से हमला, कुछ ही दिन पहले किया था रियाज और गौस को गिरफ्तार."

[English Translation: Country moving towards Islamization. Panic in atmosphere. First murder. Then video. Then attack on the police who arrested the killers. The police constable who arrested Kanhaiyalal's killers was attacked with a sword, He arrested Riyaz and Gaus just a few days ago.]

इस्लामिककरण की ओर बढ़ता देश।

दहशत का माहोल।

पहले हत्या

फिर वीडियो

फिर हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाली पुलिस पर हमला।



कन्हैयालाल के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाले पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल पर तलवार से हमला, कुछ ही दिन पहले किया था रियाज और गौस को गिरफ्तार।

pic.twitter.com/yqOcFZkDOz — Anand Kalra (@anandkalra69) July 5, 2022

Another user wrote, "इस्लामिककरण की ओर बढ़ता देश: कन्हैयालाल के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाले पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल पर तलवार से हमला, कुछ ही दिन पहले किया था रियाज और गौस को गिरफ्तार."

[English Translation: Country moving towards Islamization: The police constable who arrested Kanhaiyalal's killers was attacked with a sword, arrested Riyaz and Gaus just a few days ago.]

इस्लामिककरण की ओर बढ़ता देश:



कन्हैयालाल के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने वाले पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल पर तलवार से हमला, कुछ ही दिन पहले किया था रियाज और गौस को गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/8AZC87x3dX — UP WALE (@harmfulcontact) July 5, 2022





It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.



Claim:

People from the Muslim community attacked a police officer with a sword who arrested the killers of Kanhaiyalal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The injured constable was not part of the police team who nabbed Kanhaiyalal's killers.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 4 July 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is of an incident in Bhim area of ​​Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The name of the injured constable is Bhaje Ram. Police have arrested Gajendra Singh in this case. The accused is a resident of Baria area of ​​Guma in Bhilwara district.

We also found the still of the viral video in a report of Amar Ujala dated 04 July 2022. According to the report, The markets were open on Monday after the police and the administration agreed with the traders. Meanwhile, a young man attacked the policeman on duty at the Badnore intersection in broad daylight with a sharp weapon. Head constable Bhajeram's hand was badly injured in the attack. Many other media outlets also reported the same.

We then found another report of Dainik Bhaskar quoting Rajsamand SP Sudhir Choudhary. He said that the attack happened as a result of a rumour. The injured constable has nothing to do with Kanhaiyalal's arrest.

It is evident from our investigation that constable Bhaje Ram seen in the video was not part of the police team that nabbed Kanhaiyalal's killers. The attacker also belongs to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of People Firing At Buffalo In Pakistan Viral With False Claim

