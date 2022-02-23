PM Modi Waved At Empty Ground During His Rally? No, Viral Video Is Edited

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral with a sarcastic comment that he is waving at an empty ground. In the video posted on various social media platforms, PM Modi is seen coming out of the helicopter and waving at an empty ground in every direction. The 19-second video is viral with a graphic text that reads," भीड़ देखो भीड़" [English Translation: "Watch the crowd".]

The video is edited with a famous "Pushpa-T mehe Rise" Srivalli song. The video can be seen on various social media platforms with a caption that reads," मोदी जी किसको देख कर हाथ हिला रहे..हद है नौटंकीबाजी की भी"

[English Translation: Look who Modiji is waving at. Heights of drama] This video got 2.1k views and 380+ likes.

Another user wrote in Hindi, "वाह मोदी जी वाह मान गये आप भगिंया गये हो भीड़ नहीं है फिर भी हाथ हिला रहे हो."

[English Translation: Wah Modi ji Wah....there is no crowd, still you are shaking hands.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

PM Modi was greeting people by waving at an empty ground.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The crowd can be seen in the video.

To know the truth of the viral video, we did an open keyword search and found similar footage as seen in the viral video on the official Twitter handle of news agency ANI on 20 February 2022. In this 28-second video, the crowd present in the field can be clearly seen. According to the mentioned caption, People throng terraces and buildings near the helipad to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Unnao.

#WATCH | People throng terraces and buildings near the helipad to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Unnao #UPElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OxuokLhxaO — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

We also found the viral video in a tweet done by NDTV dated 20 February 2022. According to the caption, PM Narendra Modi had arrived in Unnao to hold an election rally. On observing the video carefully, one can see people standing on their roofs and shaking hands. Apart from this, people are also seen standing behind the barricades in the video.





It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of PM Modi waiving hand which is going viral is tampering with, the crowd has been blurred in it. In the original video, the crowd can be seen clearly. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Army Beat Agents For Passing Information To Pakistan-Based Handlers? No, Old Video Shared With Misleading Claim