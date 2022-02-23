All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Waved At Empty Ground During His Rally? No, Viral Video Is Edited

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Waved At Empty Ground During His Rally? No, Viral Video Is Edited

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  23 Feb 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video people claimed that PM Modi was greeting people by waving at an empty ground. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral with a sarcastic comment that he is waving at an empty ground. In the video posted on various social media platforms, PM Modi is seen coming out of the helicopter and waving at an empty ground in every direction. The 19-second video is viral with a graphic text that reads," भीड़ देखो भीड़" [English Translation: "Watch the crowd".]

The video is edited with a famous "Pushpa-T mehe Rise" Srivalli song. The video can be seen on various social media platforms with a caption that reads," मोदी जी किसको देख कर हाथ हिला रहे..हद है नौटंकीबाजी की भी"

[English Translation: Look who Modiji is waving at. Heights of drama] This video got 2.1k views and 380+ likes.

Another user wrote in Hindi, "वाह मोदी जी वाह मान गये आप भगिंया गये हो भीड़ नहीं है फिर भी हाथ हिला रहे हो."

[English Translation: Wah Modi ji Wah....there is no crowd, still you are shaking hands.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

PM Modi was greeting people by waving at an empty ground.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The crowd can be seen in the video.

To know the truth of the viral video, we did an open keyword search and found similar footage as seen in the viral video on the official Twitter handle of news agency ANI on 20 February 2022. In this 28-second video, the crowd present in the field can be clearly seen. According to the mentioned caption, People throng terraces and buildings near the helipad to welcome PM Narendra Modi in Unnao.

We also found the viral video in a tweet done by NDTV dated 20 February 2022. According to the caption, PM Narendra Modi had arrived in Unnao to hold an election rally. On observing the video carefully, one can see people standing on their roofs and shaking hands. Apart from this, people are also seen standing behind the barricades in the video.


Image Credit: NDTV

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of PM Modi waiving hand which is going viral is tampering with, the crowd has been blurred in it. In the original video, the crowd can be seen clearly. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Army Beat Agents For Passing Information To Pakistan-Based Handlers? No, Old Video Shared With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Election Rally 
PM Modi 
Unnao 
Crwod 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X