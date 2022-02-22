Did Army Beat Agents For Passing Information To Pakistan-Based Handlers? No, Old Video Shared With Misleading Claim

Earlier this month, a man was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Mohammad Yunus allegedly passed classified information to Pakistan-based handlers via WhatsApp chat and phone calls about the Nasirabad cantonment of the Army. Under the Official Secrets Act(OSA), he was arrested in Jaipur after a joint interrogation.

An online video circulated later claiming that the police had hit the defendants Mohammad Yunus Yunis, Ahmed Molana and Sadam with sticks who had been arrested under OSA. In the 15 seconds viral video, the army can be seen hitting two boys followed by them entering the cop car. The video is viral on social media with a caption that reads," और करो देश से गद्दारी🖕अजमेर से पाकिस्तान के लिए जासूसी करने वाले मोहम्मद यूनुस,अहमद मौलाना,और सद्दाम को सेना ने ढङे मारे 😂😂😂 #JaiHind"

English Translation: "Do more scabbing to the country 🖕Mohamed Yunus, Ahmed Maulana, and Saddam, who spies for Pakistan from Ajmer, were killed by the army"













It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim :

Mohammad Yunus, Ahmed Molana and Sadam were hit with sticks by Army for allegedly passing classified information to Pakistan-based handlers via WhatsApp chat and phone calls about the Nasirabad cantonment of the Army.

Fact-check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Madhya Pradesh during first Covid-19 lockdown in April, 2020.

During our initial investigation, we ran the image in google reverse image search and found a report by NewsRoom Post published on April 18, 2020. According to the report, the district administration, along with the police, reached the mosque when they got to know about the gathering. After seeing the police arrive, many fled the area while others were caught breaking lockdown rules. Those who violated the lockdown were booked under sections 188, 269, and 270 and six were sent to jail.

The same video was uploaded on the Newroom Post Facebook Page on April 17, 2020.

We also found a clip posted by a Journalist Anurag Dwary on April 17, 2020. The video was posted on its Twitter handle with a caption that reads,"रतलाम में #lockdown #Lockdown21 का उल्लंघन कर सामूहिक रूप से नमाज पढ़ने पर पुलिस की कार्रवाई #Covid_19"

English Translation: "Police action in Ratlam for offering prayers collectively in violation of #lockdown"

We also found the video on YouTube on April 18, 2020. The video was uploaded by OneIndia Hindi which is an online portal with 8.97 Million subscribers. The title of the video reads,"Lockdown 2.0: MP के Ratlam में फिर ताक पर नियम,Mosque में सामूहिक रुप से पढ़ी नमाज़

English Translation: "Lockdown 2.0: Rules to be followed again in Ratlam of MP, prayers offered collectively in Mosque"

The description of the video reads,"There are still some people who don't realize how serious the situation is due to the Corona virus outbreak, which has closed all shrines. some people were arrested while performing mass prayers at a mosque on Unkala Road, Ratlam."

Conclusion:

Based on the above investigation, it is quite evident that the video is from April, 2020. This video is from Madhya Pradesh of the first Covid-19 lockdown, of people violating COVID rules and when all shrines were strictly closed and people were not permitted to offer prayers outside.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Karnataka Police Thrash Women Protesting Over Hijab Controversy? No, Viral Video Is From UP