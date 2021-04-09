No, PM Modi Didn't Ask To Attempt Difficult Questions First; Govt's Official Twitter Handles Misquoted Him

On April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual event 'Exam pe Charcha' in which he spoke about various issues revolving around studies, including how to overcome exam stress and anxiety. Many official Twitter handles quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that PM Modi advised students to attempt tough questions first and later opt for easy questions in an exam.

PMO India and Mann Ki Baat tweeted, "Attempt the difficult questions first".













Media organizations like Aaj Tak also tweeted the same statement.





PM Modi is being mocked for his statement "attempt difficult question first" on social media. Many Twitter handles of opposition leaders and parties also tweeted in regards with PM's statement. The archive of the post can be seen here.

Congress also tweeted on it. The archive of the Tweet done by Congress can be seen here.

Pawan Khera, National Spokesperson of Congress, talked too on how this can be a dangerous strategy for exam. The archive of the Tweet can be seen here.

The archive link of the Tweet done by author Devdutt Patnaik can be seen here.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested students to attempt difficult questions first in exams.

Fact Check:

NDTV tweeted a clip of the video in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was suggesting how to prepare for exams during Exam Pe Charcha. NDTV also quoted PM's statement and tweeted, "Watch | "A student should always try to attempt the difficult topic in the beginning and devote more time to it": Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Logical Indian watched the video clip. In the video, PM Modi replies to a query of a teacher, who asks the approach in dealing with difficult subjects. PM Modi replied to the query by saying, "Likes and dislikes are human nature, and sometimes people love what they like. Now in this, there is no matter of fear. Once you like something, then you get comfortable with it, and those with which you are uncomfortable you stress yourself and put all your energy into it. So I suggest all the students give equal importance to all subjects. You must have observed that teachers and parents suggest that do easy things first. Especially in context with exams, it is suggested to attempt easy questions first, and if you get time then opt for difficult questions. But when it comes to studying have a different take on it. I say when it comes to studies then attempt the difficult topic first as your mind is fresh, if you study hard topic first then you can easily get hold of the difficult topic."



Thus, PM Modi never advised to attempt difficult questions first in exams, what he said was to attempt difficult topics first while studying.

On April 8, PM Modi also tweeted a clip where he suggested a student and a teacher on how to deal with difficult subjects.

The video was also shared by the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi. At around 11:20 timestamp one can hear PM Modi suggesting on how to go ahead when dealing with difficult questions.



Many misquoted PM Modi's statement and said that he suggested attempting difficult questions first in exams, while he suggested studying difficult topics first.

