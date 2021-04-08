Photoshopped Clipping Of A Bengal Daily Viral To Claim Mamata Says She'll Make Hindus Cry if She Got 42 Seats

A newspaper clip purportedly of a Bengal Daily Bartaman is being shared on social media amid the ongoing West Bengal elections. The title of the newspaper clip says, "Give me 42 seats & I'll show you how to make the Hindus cry: Mamata." A Facebook user Sanjib Samanta shared the newspaper clipping with no caption.

The Tweet is viral since 2019, and many right-wing supporters have shared it with different captions, all reiterating, "Mamta says, Win me 42 seats & I'll show you how to make the Hindus cry. Bengali newspaper BARTAMAN HEADLINES."



@MamataOfficial

@ZeeNewsHindi @sudhirchaudhary @RajatSharmaLive @IndiaTVHindi Mamta says, Win me 42 seats & I'll show you how to make the Hindus cry.



Bengali newspaper BARTAMAN HEADLINES pic.twitter.com/1nTZ1iTHh3 — Pandit Nehal (@PaNditNeHal) April 30, 2019

Verified Twitter account, Madhu Purnima Kishwar had also shared the post.

Is this for real? Mamta says give me 42 seats and I will show you how to make Hindus cry! pic.twitter.com/UshzbGwNyt — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) May 1, 2019

Film director Ravi Rai also shared the image in 2019.



Claim:

Mamata Banerjee has said that she'll make Hindus cry if she got 42 seats.

Fact Check:

On closely observing the newspaper clip, we could see that the font of two words in the viral content did not match the rest of the words in the headline. The words "হিন্দু (Hindu) and কাঁদা তে (cry)" do not match the words in the rest of the sentence.





On reverse image search, a social media post had uploaded a similar newspaper clip of Bartaman. In this newspaper image, two words are completely different from the viral image. In the newspaper image, instead of Hindu (হিন্দু), Delhi (দিল্লী) is written and instead of cry (কাঁদাতে), 'shake up' (কাঁপাতে) is mentioned in Bengali. Hence the newspaper clipping according to this post says, "৪২টা আসন দিন, দিল্লি কীভাবে কাঁপাতে হয় দেখিয়ে দেব: মমতা" which translates in English as, "Give me 42 seats, I will show you how to shake Delhi: Mamata"

On searching with the headline as mentioned in the above clipping, '৪২টা আসন দিন, দিল্লি কীভাবে কাঁপাতে হয় দেখিয়ে দেব: মমতা', we found an article published by Bartaman. The article said that Mamata Banerjee in her speech during Lok Sabha elections for TMC candidate Apurba Sarkar in Berhampur in April 2019 had said that she will shake Delhi if she gets 42 out of 42 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

Hence, a morphed image of old news published in Bengal Daily, Bartamaan has revived during the West Bengal state assembly elections.

