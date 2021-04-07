Fake News Claiming Former CEC Accepting EVM Hacking Behind BJP's Win Viral

Social media users are sharing a newspaper clipping that says that Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy said that BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections through EVM hacking.

State President Himachal Pradesh youth congress, Negi Nigam Bhandari, also shared the newspaper clipping.

गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश का चुनाव बीजेपी ने EVM हैकिंग से जीता है

- TS कृष्णमूर्ति (पूर्व चुनाव आयुक्त) pic.twitter.com/h3pSgg5tZD — NEGI NIGAM BHANDARI (@NIGAMBHANDARI1) April 4, 2021

TS Krishnamurthy claimed that BJP won Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections through EVM hacking.



The Logical Indian found that the claim was also viral in 2017 when many people tweeted the link of a website, The Dailygraph. The link led to a defunct site.

On searching with the keyword, 'TS Krishnamurthy, BJP, EVM hacking', we found The Lallantop had debunked the claim on January 12, 2018. The viral newspaper clipping matches word to word with the headline of The Dailygraph. In The Dailygraph, it was written, "Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy created a buzz by saying elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were won by BJP due to EVM hacking. Congress and all opposition should protest against EVM and must revolt until Modi government does not ban EVM and announce to conduct elections through the paper ballot." The said article of The Dailygraph was published on the website on 21 December 2017.





On further searches, we found an article by LiveMint published on December 17, 2018. The article quoted Krishnamurthy's statement, which said, 'EVM bashing should stop now'.





The Alt News had also debunked the claim in 2018. Alt News quoted Krishnamurthy, who said, "This information is totally wrong. I have never ever expressed any opinion about the working of the EVM in the Gujarat elections. I have only defended the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines. I have no doubts about its integrity."

Recently, the Election Commission of India has also released a press note refuting the viral claim. The press note said, "An FIR has been lodged against the fake news about EVM Hacking attributed to Former CEC Sh. T.S. Krishnamurthy circulated over the internet."

