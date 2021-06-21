"I Used To Steal In My Childhood" Clipped Video Of PM Modi Viral With False Claim

A short clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on Social Media platforms. The claim viral with the video says that the Prime Minister is calling himself a thief, and he used to steal since childhood.

A Facebook user, Sawan Rathor uploaded this 10 seconds clip on May 16 with the caption "जब मै छोटी चोरी करता था अगर मेरी माँ ने रोक होता तो आज मै इतना बड़ा लुटेरा न बनता.."

(Translation: "If my mother had stopped me from stealing small things when I was a child, then I wouldn't have turned out to be such a dacoit as an adult".)

Later, on Jun 8, the video went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video, called himself a robber.



Fact Check:

On doing a reverse Keyword search, The Logical Indian found that the viral clip of 10 seconds is a cropped portion of a 57 minutes long video.



On further research, we found the video was published on YouTube on 10th April 2021, when Modi was campaigning for Bengal Elections in Siliguri.

Modi's speech was targeted towards Mamata Banerjee. The whole sentence was... "Brothers and sisters, when we were children, we all heard the story about the notorious robber who was sentenced to death. When asked about his last wish, he said that he wants to meet his mother. The government arranged for the meeting, but he bit his mother's nose when he met his mother. When people asked him why he bit his mother's nose, he replied that he used to steal when he was a child, at that time, if his mother had stopped, he would not have become such a robber". He can be heard saying the same at the 39:35 timestamp of the video.



Conclusion:

The claim is misleading. It is evident that the clip was cut from the original video.



