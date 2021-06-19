Old Video Viral With False Claim As AAP MP Sanjay Singh Beating His Party MLA With Shoes

Recenty, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged crores of rupees financial fraud in the purchase of land for Ram temple by the Ram Mandir Trust established by the central government last year in Ayodhya. He alleged two real estate dealers purchasing a land property from an individual for ₹2 crore and selling it to the Ram Mandir Trust for ₹18 crore — in a matter of few minutes on March 18, 2021.

Just after the allegations were put by Sanjay Singh, a video went viral on social media. In the video, two politicians are having a heated argument which turned into a fight and ended with the involvement of the Police. The video was shared on social media from a Twitter handle @Mehulbhuta, falsely claiming that Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MP Sanjay Singh attacked an MLA of the AAP with shoes.

The video got circulated in Facebook and Twitter with captions, "दिल्ली में आप आदमी पार्टी* की मीटिंग चल रही थी और सांसद संजय सिंह ने अपने विधायक को जूते से पीटा, उसके बाद उसी विधायक जी ने संजय सिंह को अच्छी तरह जूते से पेला दिल्ली की जनता ने चुना है इन्हीं बंदरों को राज करने के लिए ।)"



(Translation: MP Sanjay Singh beats his party MLA with a shoe during an ongoing meeting. Later, the same MLA thrashes Sanjay Singh with shoes. Delhi's public has selected these monkeys to govern them.)

Claim:

BJP MP Sanjay Singh lost his temper in an AAP meeting in Delhi and beat an MLA with his shoes.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The viral video is of 2019 and the two politicians indulging in the fight were BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel.

Doing a reverse keyword search with the help of the InVID tool, The Logical Indian Crew found the footage is of 6th March 2019. BJP MP Sharad Tripathi of Sant Kabir Nagar in UP got involved in a fight with BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel over disagreement on the Development of the district.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, a meeting of senior officials was going on. In the meeting, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi complained that his name is absent from the stone plaque which is being used to show the development works of the district. MLA Rakesh Baghel objected to this and threatened to kill him.





Many news channels reported that an angry Tripathy reached out for his shoe and started beating Baghel on his head, to which Baghel also slapped Sharad Tripathy. Later, a case was filed against both of them at the District Collectorate, and this year in January, the former MP and the MLA got relief from the case.



We took screenshots from both the videos which clarify the two politicians involved in the fight are the same and are wearing the same outfit. The two politicians are MP Sharad Tripathy and MLA Rakesh Baghel, thus AAP MP Sanjay Singh is not involved in the video.





Conclusion:

With all the research work done, it is clear that the claim being made about the viral video is false. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has nothing to do with the video as the video is from 2019 involving BJP leaders.



