Fact Check: Edited Image With Lemons Under Stalin's Car Tyres During Delhi Visit

A photo claiming that lemons were placed under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister SK Stalin's car during his recent Delhi visit is doing rounds on social media. He visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their meeting commenced on 17 June, where the duo discussed vaccines, NEET exam, and other matters.



Ever since their meeting came to light, the photo went viral. Some opposition leaders use this photo to troll Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, saying an atheist Chief Minister is using lemon to ward off evil eyes (a superstition).

BJP leader Kalyan also tweeted the photo with the same claim.











Claim-

A photo shows that lemons were placed under the TN CM SK Stalin's car tyres during his Delhi visit.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The car used by SK Stalin during his Delhi visit and the car shown in the viral photo is different. A journalist based in Delhi, Arvind Gunasekar, tweeted the original picture of the vehicle used by MK Stalin for his Delhi visit, which is the Tamil Nadu official vehicle.

TN Govt official vehicle used by CM MK Stalin in Delhi.



Don't fall for the WhatsApp University 🙂 https://t.co/tUeMCx90Zu pic.twitter.com/86heuVx2HK — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) June 17, 2021

Senior correspondent for 'Puthiya Thalaimurai TV', Niranjan Kumar, also posted a picture through his Facebook account, clarifying that the vehicle shown in viral posts and the one actually used by TN CM are different.

SUN News, a Tamil Nadu media outlet, streamed a live video of CM SK Stalin's visit to Delhi. In the video, the CM used a Land Cruiser with the registration number DL 9C F 0900 and not an Innova with DL NC T 5858, as shown in viral posts.



Another media outlet, Thanthi TV, also covered the CM's visit and showed a car different from the viral posts.

The viral photo is claimed of the car waiting for MK Stalin outside the Tamil Nadu Residence, where the CM has stayed during his visit to Delhi. The viral photo can be of the vehicles used by the previous CMs who stayed at the same residence during their visit, including Jayalalitha. However, there is insufficient information to confirm the origin of the viral photo.

Conclusion:

It is evident from the videos that the car used by the CM and the car in the viral photo are two different vehicles, and there were no lemons placed under the tyres of the car used by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

