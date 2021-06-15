No, PM Modi Didn't Change His Clothes Four Times In A Day For Four Different Meetings

Photos of PM Modi with four different political leaders is going viral on social media. In these photos, PM Modi is seen with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. People on social media claim that PM Modi met with these four leaders on the same day and changed his clothes for all four meetings.

Twitter user Muhammad Sajid Faizi has posted four pictures related to PM Modi in a tweet on June 12, 2021. In these pictures, PM Modi can be seen with Yogi Adityanath, Tirath Singh Rawat, Najma Heptulla and Himanta Biswa Sharma. Translation of one of the tweets in English says, "Today 4 BJP leaders met PM Modi. Observe Prime Minister's clothes in all four pictures. Modi is doing a fashion parade when half of the country's population is fighting hunger, infection, unemployment, inflation, and death. Dear voters, you have made a cool man our Prime Minister". Twitter user Shubham Yadav also made the same claim by posting these four pictures in a tweet on June 12.

आज मोदी से 4 भाजपाई नेताओं ने मुलाकात किये।

अब चारों तस्वीरों में प्रधानमंत्री के #परिधान अवश्य देखें।

जब देश की आधी आबादी भूख संक्रमण बेरोजगारी महँगाई मौत से मुकाबला कर रही है तब मोदी फैशन परेड कर रहे है।🤷🤷🤷🤷

क्या मस्त आदमी को प्रधानमंत्री बनाये हो प्यारे मतदाताओं....😂 pic.twitter.com/MPaBXovshW — 𝑀𝑢ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑚𝑎𝑑 𝑆𝑎𝑗𝑖𝑑 𝐹𝑎𝑖𝑧𝑖 (@Msf508) June 12, 2021













When we searched this viral claim on Facebook with the same caption, we found that many people shared these photos with the same claim.



Claim:

PM Modi changed his clothes four times a day for meetings with four different leaders.

Fact check:

The viral claim is false.

We used reverse image search using Google Images on each of the viral photos, and we found that the claim that PM Modi wore four different outfits in a single day is false.

First picture: PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Using Google reverse image search tool, we found this picture in a report published on June 11, 2021, on the NDTV website. The report says on June 11, UP CM Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi during his Delhi visit. We also found this picture on the official Twitter handle of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The tweet can be seen below here.

Second picture: PM Modi with Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Using Google reverse image search tool, we found this image in an article published on the India TV website on June 8, 2021. The report says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat met with PM Modi on Monday, June 7, to apprise him of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

PMO's official Twitter handle also tweeted the photo of the interaction of that day. The tweet can be seen below here.

Third image: PM Modi with Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla

Using Google reverse image search tool, we found this image on the official handle of PMO. The information about this meeting, which took place on June 10, 2021, was shared from the official Twitter handle of PMO. The tweet can be seen below here.

Fourth picture: PM Modi with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma

Using Google reverse image search tool, we found this image on the website of North-East Live. A report published on this website on June 2, 2021, using this picture, states that on Wednesday (June 2), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma met PM Modi. The official handle of Himanta Biswa Sharma has also given information about the meeting between the two leaders by tweeting this picture on June 2, 2021. The tweet can be seen below here.

Gratitude 💐



His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi's generosity. It's a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam.



Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today. pic.twitter.com/RJccUij03q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

Conclusion:

PM Modi met with these four leaders not on one day but different days. Hence, the claim of changing four clothes in a single day is false.

This claim has earlier been fact-checked by Boomlive.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh To Be Divided Into Three States? No, Viral Claim Is Fake