Old Video Of PM Modi Speech In Goa Falsely Shared Linking It To Upcoming Goa Elections

Goa Assembly Elections are going to take place on February 14 2022. With the poll dates coming near, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media, claiming that the video is from a recent campaign where he is indirectly calling out the Indian National Congress (INC) for corruption. In the 2 minutes 20-second viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen giving a speech in front of a huge crowd.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, गोवा मे आज हमारे प्रिय आदरणीय पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी जी का भाषण सुनकर कांग्रेस पार्टी व उसके सहयोगी टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग देश द्रोही धर्म द्रोही ग़द्दारो के सारे नेता घबराए हुये हैं ये सिर्फ *३ मिनट का वीडियो है कृपया अवश्य सुने और देखें."

[English Translation: While hearing the speech of our dear respected PM Narendra Modi Ji in Goa today, all the leaders of the Congress party and its allies, tukde tukde gang, anti-national, anti-religion, traitors, are nervous, this is just a 3-minute video, please listen and watch.]

Claim:

PM Modi warned Congress for their corrupt practices during his recent speech in Goa.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is from 2016.

We observed the video carefully and found that nobody in the audience or on the stage were wearing a mask, hinting that the video might not be recent. We then extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and ran a google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet done by the official BJP Twitter handle on November 13 2016. In the video, we can notice the same security personnel, background, and auditorium as seen in the viral video. The

I was not born to sit on a chair. Whatever I had, my family, my home...I left it for the nation: PM @narendramodi gets emotional pic.twitter.com/tCj7irEO8G — BJP (@BJP4India) November 13, 2016

The tweet also had a YouTube link which led us to the complete speech uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Bharatiya Janata Party dated November 13 2016. The video's title reads, "PM's speech at the launch of various projects in Goa: 13.11.2016."

According to the video's description, Narendra Modi addressed people during the foundation stone laying ceremony for New Green Field International Airport in Goa. It was his first public interaction after the demonetisation move in which the Modi government banned 500 and 1000 rupee notes. Here he made an emotional speech and appealed to people to support his demonetisation move. During his speech, he also indirectly warned Congress by mentioning his other projects to check corruption, including an action plan against the Benami properties. At 59 minutes of timestamp, we can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

We also found a report of the First Post dated November 14, 2016, on this event. According to the report, PM Modi appealed to the citizen of India to support the demonetisation move and to bear the "pain" for "50 days" to help him expose the dishonest and corrupt.

We compared the still of the Viral video with a video published on BJP's YouTube channel. Below you can see the comparison.

To sum it up, a 2016 video of PM Modi speech in Goa in which he talked about his projects to check corruption and warned of action against those indulging in corrupt practices was falsely shared as recent, linking it to the upcoming Goa election.



