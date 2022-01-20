Did Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Complain About Dalits Body Odour? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Amidst UP election campaigns, Bollywood actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan visited a Dalit man house. He tweeted a picture of him having a meal at a Dalit home in his constituency. However, several users on social media criticised his move after noticing him eating food on a disposable plate and glass.

In the same backdrop, a video of him rebuking his fellow party workers for getting him to travel in an overcrowded car and complaining about the odour emanating from the sweat is going viral on social media. In this 0:29 seconds-long clip, Ravi Kishan can be heard saying, "So many people packed inside (the vehicle)....your sweat is smelling so much... what should I say." It is being shared with a claim that Ravi Kishan had compulsively eaten food at Dalit's house and said that Dalit's sweat smells.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "सांसद रवि किशन ने दलित के घर मज़बूरी में खाना खाया? दलित का पसीना महकता है उससे बदबू आती है?? वाह क्या आज की राजनीति हैं भाजपाइयों जनता को समझ क्या रखे हो ? सबका जवाब मिलेगा."

[English Translation: MP Ravi Kishan compulsively ate food at Dalit's house? Dalit's sweat smells; it stinks. Wow. this is what politics is. BJP people, what you have thought of the public? everyone will get the answer.]









It is viral on YouTube with the same claim.

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.



Claim:

Ravi Kishan compulsively ate food at Dalit's house and complained about the body odour of Dalits.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is viral from May 2020 and shared out of context.

To know the truth of viral video, we did an open keyword search on google, leading us to a video report of Punjab Kesari UP dated 17 May 2020. According to the report, the viral video is from 2017 when he was campaigning for the 2017 UP assembly elections, and it clearly means that the viral video is not from recent times but from 2017.

We then observed the video and noticed that Ravi Kishan was talking about the people sitting inside the car with him while referring to body odour and sweat. Nowhere did he mention the word "Dalit" or any party workers inside the car claimed so.

On searching more, we also found a news report of Hindustan Live dated 17 May 2020. According to the report, in the year 2020, this video went viral, linking to migrant workers and labourers who had to migrate due to the Covid lockdown announced by the Indian government. Ravi Kishan then released a video from Mumbai saying that the video that has gone viral is from the 2017 elections. He said that the viral video was from the time of the election campaigns, and the people seen in the car were his party workers.





Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2017 when he was doing an election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Ravi Kishan talked about his party workers in the video, and nowhere he mentioned Dalits. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

