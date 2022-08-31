Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Doval's wife

On social media, a picture of Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser, with a lady is being circulated under the false pretence that it is of Doval's wife Aruni Doval. We discovered that the assertion is untrue and that Sujatha Singh, an Indian ambassador, is the woman shown with Doval.

Claim:

The photograph shows Doval carrying his luggage while strolling through an airport's grounds with a woman wearing a pink sari.

A user named Uday Pratap Singh shared the image with the caption,"Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri get lakhs of likes. Let's see who will like the image of Nationalist couple Ajit Doval and Anu Doval."

[Original text in Hindi: शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है]









Another user named, " Rajeev Singh" shared the image with the caption, " शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है ?

#वन्देमातरम् 🚩"

[English Translation:"Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri get lakhs of likes. Let's see who will like the image of Nationalist couple Ajit Doval and Anu Doval."]





A user named "Dr. Rajesh Singh" , shared the image with the caption," एक आम भारतीय और उसकी पत्नी!अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल! भारतीय रक्षा तंत्र का सबसे क़ीमती सितारा! कभी भी अपने पर घमंड नहीं किया!लेकिन देश को इन पर गर्व है!🙏 "

[English Translation: A common Indian and his wife! Ajit Doval and Anu Doval! The Most Valuable Star of the Indian Defense System! Never be proud of yourself! But the country is proud of them!]





एक आम भारतीय और उसकी पत्नी!

अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल!

भारतीय रक्षा तंत्र का सबसे क़ीमती सितारा!

कभी भी अपने पर घमंड नहीं किया!

लेकिन देश को इन पर गर्व है!

🙏 pic.twitter.com/MrGmSwgISk — Dr.Rajesh Singh (@DrRSingh1969) July 29, 2022

Fact Check:

Using Yandex's reverse image search, we discovered that the picture was featured in an article by the Indian Express on September 9, 2014, identifying the woman as Sujatha Singh, the foreign secretary.









On May 28, 2018, an image of Sujatha Singh and the previous foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was tweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs' verified Twitter account. The tweet reads, "Women to the fore in Indian diplomacy! Minister @SushmaSwaraj greeted by Foreign Sec Sujatha Singh on day1 in office."

Women to the fore in Indian diplomacy! Minister @SushmaSwaraj greeted by Foreign Secy Sujatha Singh on day1 in office pic.twitter.com/P6bXIk91O8 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 28, 2014

The third female to hold the position of foreign secretary, Sujatha was appointed in August 2013. According to Business Standard, she was succeeded by S Jaisankar, who is currently India's foreign minister, in January 2015.

We also compared a picture of Singh to a picture of Aruni Doval, Ajit Doval's wife, and discovered no similarities.









Evidently the lady in the viral picture is not Ajit Doval's wife but, a former Indian Diplomat.



Also Read Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim