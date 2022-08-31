All section
Caste discrimination
Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Dovals wife

Credit: Twitter/ Dr. Rajesh Singh , Wikibio/Ajit Doval

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Doval's wife

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

India,  31 Aug 2022 2:22 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

We learned that Sujatha Singh, a former Indian diplomat, is pictured alongside Ajit Doval, the national security adviser.

On social media, a picture of Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser, with a lady is being circulated under the false pretence that it is of Doval's wife Aruni Doval. We discovered that the assertion is untrue and that Sujatha Singh, an Indian ambassador, is the woman shown with Doval.

Claim:

The photograph shows Doval carrying his luggage while strolling through an airport's grounds with a woman wearing a pink sari.

A user named Uday Pratap Singh shared the image with the caption,"Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri get lakhs of likes. Let's see who will like the image of Nationalist couple Ajit Doval and Anu Doval."

[Original text in Hindi: शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है]


शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है ? #वन्देमातरम् 🚩

Posted by Uday pratap singh on Thursday, 28 July 2022


Another user named, " Rajeev Singh" shared the image with the caption, " शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है ?

#वन्देमातरम् 🚩"

[English Translation:"Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri get lakhs of likes. Let's see who will like the image of Nationalist couple Ajit Doval and Anu Doval."]


शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान की जोड़ी को तो लाखों लाइक करते हैं । देखते हैं राष्ट्रवादी अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल की जोड़ी को कौन-कौन लाइक करता है ? #वन्देमातरम् 🚩

Posted by Rajeev Singh on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

A user named "Dr. Rajesh Singh" , shared the image with the caption," एक आम भारतीय और उसकी पत्नी!अजीत डोभाल और अनु डोभाल! भारतीय रक्षा तंत्र का सबसे क़ीमती सितारा! कभी भी अपने पर घमंड नहीं किया!लेकिन देश को इन पर गर्व है!🙏 "

[English Translation: A common Indian and his wife! Ajit Doval and Anu Doval! The Most Valuable Star of the Indian Defense System! Never be proud of yourself! But the country is proud of them!]


Fact Check:

Using Yandex's reverse image search, we discovered that the picture was featured in an article by the Indian Express on September 9, 2014, identifying the woman as Sujatha Singh, the foreign secretary.



On May 28, 2018, an image of Sujatha Singh and the previous foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was tweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs' verified Twitter account. The tweet reads, "Women to the fore in Indian diplomacy! Minister @SushmaSwaraj greeted by Foreign Sec Sujatha Singh on day1 in office."

The third female to hold the position of foreign secretary, Sujatha was appointed in August 2013. According to Business Standard, she was succeeded by S Jaisankar, who is currently India's foreign minister, in January 2015.

We also compared a picture of Singh to a picture of Aruni Doval, Ajit Doval's wife, and discovered no similarities.



Evidently the lady in the viral picture is not Ajit Doval's wife but, a former Indian Diplomat.

Also Read Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shivam Singh
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
Foreign Secretary 
Sujatha Singh 
Ajit Doval 

