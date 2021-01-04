Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Govt Hasn't Allowed Pharmacists To Open Clinics & Prescribe Medicines

A newspaper clip claiming that pharmacists can open clinics like doctors has gone viral on social media. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

India   |   4 Jan 2021 8:07 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-04T13:38:45+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: No, Govt Hasnt Allowed Pharmacists To Open Clinics & Prescribe Medicines

Many people on social media are sharing a clip of a newspaper having the headline, "डाक्टरों की तरह अब फार्मेसिस्ट भी क्लीनिक खोल सकेंगे।" (Which translates in English as "Pharmacists can also open clinics like doctors".)

अब डाक्टरों की तरह फार्मेसिस्ट भी खोल सकेंगे क्लीनिक

The post is viral on Facebook.


Claim:

Pharmacists can also open clinics like doctors.

Fact Check:

If one looks closely, then the byline of the article is attributed to Janwani Reporter, Meerut.


We searched for the article and found it was published by a daily newspaper, 'Dainik Janwani' on December 26, 2020. The article attributed the information to the Pharmacy Act Regulation, 2015. The archive of the news report can be seen here.


We searched and read for the Pharmacy Practice Regulation, 2015, and found no clause that gives provision to pharmacists to open their clinics. While the act allows registered pharmacists to provide drug counselling to the patients who approach them. The drug counselling involves the following roles and responsibilities:

(i) Name and description of the drugs

(ii) The dosage form, dose, route of administration, and duration of drug therapy

(iii) Intended use of the drug and expected action

(iv) Special directions and precautions for the drug

(v) Common severe side effects or adverse effects or interactions and therapeutic contra indications that may be encountered, including their avoidance, and the action required if they occur ;

(vi) Techniques for self-monitoring drug therapy

(vii) Proper storage of the drugs

(viii) Prescription refill information

(ix) Action to be taken in the event of a missed dose

(x) To ensure rational use of drugs

The drug counselling can not be provided by pharmacists if the patient or his attendee denies for it.

We also found that the Pharmacy Council Of India has also put out a regulation clarifying that there is no provision for a pharmacist to open clinic under Pharmacy Practice Regulation, 2015.

PIB Fact Check, in a tweet, also denied the viral claim. The Tweet says, "यह दावा फर्जी है। फार्मेसी अधिनियम और फार्मेसी प्रैक्टिस नियमों के अंतर्गत किसी भी फार्मेसिस्ट के लिए क्लीनिक खोलने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है।" (Which translates in English as, "The claim is false. According to the rules of Pharmacy Regulation and Pharmacy Practice Act, no provision has been given to any pharmacists to open a clinic.")

Hence, the viral claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Pharmacists can also open clinics like doctors.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
