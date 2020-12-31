Fact Check: No, Uttar Pradesh Has Not Yet Announced Dates Of State Board Examinations

Many social media users are sharing a screenshot purportedly of a newspaper claiming state board examinations in Uttar Pradesh will commence from April 4, 2021.







Many people on Facebook are sharing the screenshot purportedly of the newspaper clip.





Claim:

Uttar Pradesh has announced that state board examination will commence from April 4, 2021.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found that the story is from newspaper Amar Ujala Bureau.



Amar Ujala on December 29, published a report in which it said that the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has announced that UP Board Examinations will be held in March-April. He also said that the examination will be held in accordance with UP Gram Panchayat Elections. In the entire report, the exact dates of examination were not mentioned.





The subhead said, "55 लाख से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी देंगे परीक्षा, हाई स्कूल की परीक्षा 12 दिन और इंटर की परीक्षा 15 दिन चलेगी। (55 lakh students will give examination, High school exams will be held for 12 days and Inter examinations will be conducted for 15 days)."

We searched for the subheading on Google and found that similar headline was published on India.com but was from February 7, 2019. Hence, the subheading that said, "High school exams will be held for 12 days and Inter examinations will be conducted for 15 days" was old and of 2019.





While we were not able to find any details associated with the heading, we found the report was old. Vishwas News contacted Divyakant Shukla, Divisional Joint Education Director of Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, who said that the dates of board exams are not yet confirmed.

Hence, a digitally morphed image of the newspaper has gone viral claiming dates of UP Board examinations have been announced.

