Fact Check: Does BJP Ruled States Have Lower Petrol Prices Than Non-BJP Ruled States?

Amid the recent rise in petrol price, SG Suryah, Spokesperson of BJP Tamil Nadu, tweeted a list showing the difference between the petrol prices in BJP ruled state and non-BJP ruled state. According to his Tweet, prices in BJP ruled state is lower compared to many non-BJP ruled state.

Later, many of the Netizens made an infographic based on the list and shared it on social media.

Many Twitter users shared the post.

Similar posts are also rife on Facebook.





Claim:

Petrol prices in BJP ruled states are lower than non-BJP ruled states.



Fact Check:

The list tells one side of the story. It shows only those BJP ruled-states where the petrol prices were below Rs 90 per litre.

The Logical Indian checked for the rates of petrol prices in the capital cities of the states mentioned on February 17, 2021, on the website My Petrol Price.

BJP led states, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, had petrol prices above Rs 90 per litre. Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, had a petrol price of Rs 92.51 on February 17, and the petrol price in Madhya Pradesh was Rs 97.5 per litre on the same date.

NDTV graph depicts the fluctuation in petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.













The post also mentions Bihar, Meghalaya and Nagaland as non-BJP government, while these states have governments formed in alliance with BJP. The Bihar government is an alliance of Janta Dal-United (JDU) and BJP, the Meghalaya government is an alliance of National People's Party (NPP) and BJP, and the Nagaland government is an alliance of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and BJP. The petrol prices in these states on February 17, 2021, were Rs 93.43 in Bihar, Rs 86.04 in Meghalaya and Rs 91.96 in Nagaland.

The list also does not mention Manipur, in which the state government is an alliance of the National People's Party and BJP. The petrol prices in this state on February 17 was Rs 93.36 per litre.

The list also forgot to mention Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, where the rates of petrol were above Rs 90. These states are non-BJP ruled. Odisha is Biju Janata Dal (BJD) governed state, Punjab is governed by Indian National Congress (INC), and Andhra Pradesh is led by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The cost of petrol in these states on February 17 was Rs 91.09 in Punjab, Rs 91.52 in Odisha and Rs 95.55 in Andhra Pradesh.

Below is the list made by Alt News to show petrol prices in different states on February 17, 2021, and the party that governs the state.





A similar post claiming state governments were benefitting more with the rise in petrol price was earlier debunked by The Logical Indian here.

Hence, the list is shared with many missing details to portray that BJP ruled states have petrol prices lower than Rs 90, which is misleading.

The claim was earlier debunked by AltNews.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



