No, People Did Not Raise Pakistan Zindabad Slogans In Katni, MP After Sarpanch Elections

A video showing a crowd of people shouting slogans has gone viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that these people have raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the past, there have been several instances where media outlets and netizens have circulated videos with false claims that Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in India. The Logical Indian Fact Check Team had debunked a similar video where netizens claimed that some youths who chanted slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' were thrashed by the police. Check the report on the incident here.



Claim:

In the viral video with the duration of 30 seconds, the crowd can be seen clamouring outside a building raising their hands. The crowd can be heard uttering slogans indicating that they are congratulating someone. They say, "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya" (He has won) and "Zindabad, Zindabad" (Long Live)





This viral video is from Chaka gram panchayat of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, where slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" were chanted after a Muslim candidate won the sarpanch election. Results were announced on Friday night, a complaint was later registered by an angry crowd. pic.twitter.com/w70tRljTJr — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) July 3, 2022

Kuldeep Pawar, an Assistant Producer at Zee Chattisgarh, also circulated the video as well with the following claim:

"See what slogans are people raising on the victory of Muslim candidate in Panchayat Chaka of Katni district of MP!" He tagged the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the DGP of Madhya Pradesh among others demanding action against the alleged sloganeering.

Along with social media users, media outlets such as Dainik Bhaskar and Zee News shared the video on their handles.

In the video report, the narrator can be heard saying that after a sarpanch election in the Chaka gram panchayat in the Katni district, youths raised pro-Pakistan slogans. The slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised after the victory of Raisa Wajid Khan in the gram panchayat elections.

Zee News also shared the screenshots of the video in a report published on July 3, 2022. The media outlet claimed that slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised in Katni after the victory of a Muslim sarpanch.





Several other outlets such as Times Now News, and Navbharat Times reported about the incident also suggesting that the video showed people proclaiming Pro-Pakistan slogans.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No anti-national slogans were raised by the people.

We first slowed the viral video and listened to the viral video carefully. The slogans in the viral video are heard as "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya" (Our brother has won) and "Zindabad, Zindabad" (Long Live). We were able to distinguish that the people can be heard saying 'Wajid Bhai jeet Gaya' (Wajid brother has won).

In our keyword search across Twitter, we came across the following tweets by users @AshishOnGround and @Facts_chek. These users noted that actually after the gram panchayat elections, slogans of "Wajid Bhai Zindabad.." were raised in front of Raisa's husband in support of Raisa Wajid Khan.

In the tweet uploaded by user Ashish Srivastava, a slowed-down version of the video is attached. Users are recommended to listen to this version of the video with headphones.



We found that the people gathered at the spot can be heard saying, "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya, Wajid Bhai jeet Gaya". This phrase is repeated once more till the crowd shifts to saying, "Wajid Bhai Zindabad, Zindabad, Zindabad." (Long Live Brother Wajid Khan) Then, the crowd again states, "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya, Wajid Bhai jeet Gaya". (He has won, Brother Wajid Khan has won).

FACT CHECK: It was alleged in the video that "Pakistan Zindabad" was chanted after a Muslim candidate Rahisha Wajid Khan scored victory in Panchayat elections of Katni, MP. However, minimizing the video's speed reveals that people chanted "Wajid Bhai Zindabad"

Do Listen! pic.twitter.com/S4EHW4Pnbq — Ashish Srivastava (@AshishOnGround) July 3, 2022





Chaka, Katni district of MP, Raisa belonging to BJP was re-elected as Sarpanch.

After the victory,slogans of "Wajid Bhai Zindabad..." were raised in front of Raisa's husband in support of Wajid Bhai.@DainikBhaskar took it as #Pakistan Zindabad .@DGP_MPpic.twitter.com/bo8BJl1LJ8 https://t.co/6f7X1EEZVj — Facts check (@Facts_chek) July 2, 2022

On searching across Twitter, we also came across a Twitter thread by journalist Kashif Kakvi. In the thread posted on July 2, 2022, he mentions how in Chaka Gram Panchayat of Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, Raisa Begum belonging to BJP was re-elected as Sarpanch winning by ten votes.

After her victory, slogans of "Wajid Bhai Zindabad..." were raised in front of Raisa's husband in support of Wajid Bhai. These slogans were misconstrued by some people as Pakistan Zindabad and a complaint was made to the police.

फोन पर वाहिद जी ने बताया की 3300 वोटरों कि इस पंचायत में लगभग 200 अल्पसंख्यक हैं।



करीब 1.5 दशक पहले उनकी पत्नी ने बीजेपी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की थी और दो बार से सरपंच चुनी जा रही है।



उन्होंने कहा कि इस फेक न्यूज़ के खिलाफ वह पुलिस से शिकायत कर कार्यवाही की मांग करेगें। @sp_katni pic.twitter.com/Ngmc5kVS6K — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 2, 2022

Kakvi has also attached the viral video with the tweet. In the thread, he quotes Wahid Khan as saying that there are about 200 Muslim minorities in this panchayat of 3300 voters.

About 15 years ago, Wajid said that his wife joined BJP. Khan stated that previously he had been elected twice in the gram panchayat elections. Wajid also adds that he will complain to the police and demand action against what he deems as "fake news".

Kakvi also shared the following image which features Raisa Wajid Khan, the victor of the gram panchayat elections along with Wajid Khan in a celebratory poster.

In another thread, Kakvi shares another video of the incident from another angle. In this video, the slogan, '"Wajid Bhai Zindabad, Zindabad, Zindabad." and "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya, Wajid Bhai jeet Gaya" can be heard more clearly.

We also came across this tweet by Kashif where he has attached a video statement by Wajid Khan. In the caption, Khan is quoted as saying, "If a Muslim husband and wife are winning re-election from a Hindu-dominated area, the opponents should accept their defeat and not conspire on the basis of the religion of the winner".

A reporter asks Wajid whether the viral posts are factual to which he replies "The fact is that after the victory the celebrations were held by the youth, who are sympathetic to me. The youngsters were saying 'long live Wajib Khan' and no objectionable remarks were made by anyone. But if there is any objectionable statement here, I am not in support of it at all. I would demand strict action against any such statement. I think this viral video is a ploy by the opposition as no such statements (pro-Pakistan) were made."

"The majority voter base here is Hindus, Muslims are less in number and there is no question of a Hindu-Muslim issue. I have always participated in all Hindu occasions here. I just want the opposition to accept that they have spread misleading information and that it is just a ploy by them."

In this tweet, continuing his statement, Wajid can be heard saying, "We appeal to the authorities to conduct an unbiased investigation into the matter and if this video is being circulated in a misleading manner, strict action must be taken.

"My family is under threat and if the police would not have protected us, we might have experienced bodily harm. The entire village is feeling threatened and we are unable to step out of the house." When a reporter asks him about his political history, he states, "My wife is an active member of BJP for 15 years while I have stayed independent through the years. We have just gone to people's homes and appealed to them which won us the election."

He adds that he was able to win the election on the basis of the brotherhood he developed with the people of Chaka, even though he is a resident of Lamtara in the Katni district.

"मैं शासन से अपील करता हूं कि इस वीडियो की जांच कर भ्रम फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही की जाए" वाजिद ने कहा।



"इस भ्रामक वीडियो के माध्यम से विरोधी गांव की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। हमारा घर से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। प्रशासन ने हमें सहारा दिया वरना यह लोग हमें मार देते।" pic.twitter.com/MNrGIOsS8j — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 3, 2022

We came across this video containing another statement by Katni City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh. He says, "The video is being investigated and once its veracity is determined, action will be taken against those who are guilty. Today, Karni Sena and Rajput Sangathan's members have been dispersed from their protests. We are maintaining law and order. If a false report has been filed, appropriate action will be taken."

कटनी ASP विजय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया की कुछ लोग विरोध करने वाजिद के घर पर गए थे जिन्हें बल पूर्वक हटाया गया.



"वीडियो की जांच की जा रही है सत्यता के आधार पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी और अगर वीडियो गलत पाया गया तो शिकायतकर्ता के खिलाफ भी कार्यवाही की जाएगी," ASP सिंह @HindutvaWatchIn



3/3 pic.twitter.com/NfEHwFJhBG — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 3, 2022

In our Fact Check, we also came across this tweet from the Twitter handle of the Superintendent of Police, District Katni, Madhya Pradesh. He notes in the tweet, "Taking cognizance of the viral video, the CSP has been ordered to investigate the matter. The viral video will be investigated by FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and legal action will be taken on the basis of facts."

We also contacted the Kuthla police station circle SP Vijay Pratap Singh. He said that they are investigating the matter and will gives updates about it soon. We will update this story once we got a response from him.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team reached out to Wajid Khan. He clarifies that the crowd was not raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.



"The gram panchayat elections were held on July 1st. My wife, Raisa Khan won the elections. She has been a member of BJP since 15 years while I have been an independent candidate. Me and my wife have contested the sarpanch elections previously and won on two previous occasions. As per my knowledge, the video has gone to the Bhopal police for examination. I am saying that there is no objectionable statement made in the video. After the elections, as can be heard in the video, they were saying 'Wajid Bhai Zindabad'. This is being misrepresented as 'Pakistan Zindabad'. If you put on earphones, you can clearly hear what is being said."

He asserted that his area of residency is a Hindu majority area. "In Chaka gram panchayat, there are only 250 Muslim voters out of 3500 voters. I have won on the basis of brotherhood that I have developed with the people here."

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that actually in the video, the people were saying "Wajid Bhai Zindabad, Zindabad, Zindabad." (Long Live Brother Wajid Khan) and "Jeet Gaya Bhai jeet Gaya, Wajid Bhai jeet Gaya". (He has won, Brother Wajid Khan has won).

We established this on the basis of our analysis of the video, another video of the incident shot from a different angle and the statement by Wajid Khan.

The local police authorities, including Sunil Kumar Jain, Superintendent of Police, District Katni, and City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh have asserted that the video is under investigation. They have not affirmed or denied that the people in the video are raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Thus, we conclude that the viral video in question is being circulated by netizens and media outlets in a misleading manner.

