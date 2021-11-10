All section
Caste discrimination
Does A Passenger Aeroplane Pass Under A Bridge? No, Viral Video Is Created Through Software

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Does A Passenger Aeroplane Pass Under A Bridge? No, Viral Video Is Created Through Software

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  10 Nov 2021 9:41 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The video is shot at Pina in Brazil, and the aeroplane is added digitally using liquid motion.

A video of a passenger aeroplane passing under a bridge is viral on social media. The video shows the plane touching down the surface of a water canal, passing under a bridge, and safely taking off while splashing the canal's water. In the video background, people can be heard screaming in a foreign language.

A social media user 'Recife Ordinário' shared the video on Twitter and Facebook. He captioned it in Portuguese, which reads in English, "URGENT: Runaway plane has just passed under the Pina bridge, making a super risky manoeuvre!"

A Twitter user 'Jane' shared the video and captioned, "Watch till the end!"

A Youtube channel 'Zé Tigrão Palpites' shared the video and titled it in Portuguese, which reads in English, "A runaway plane passes under the Ponte do Pina in Recife."

The video is viral on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

A passenger aeroplane passes under a bridge.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is shot at Pina in Brazil, and the aeroplane is added digitally using liquid motion.

The viral posts mentioned the location as Pina in Brazil, taking a cue from here we searched on the internet. It led us to an Instagram account named Vértice Treinamentos. The account bio is in Portuguese, which reads in English, "Architect or engineer, not familiar with BIM? Follow the tips for your projects!".

He posted the video on 29 October and captioned it in Portuguese, which reads in English, "But boy, did you make that prep on the Pina bridge? Next post, I will talk more about the process."

He posted the following video on 29 October and explained the process of editing in the caption. He explained that for the viral video, he needed two things- filming and working with liquid simulation. He used pair of rudders to splash the water while taking off the plane.

We found that the same Instagram account had several similarly exciting videos posted on his profile, wherein he has also explained the process of editing.

We can conclude that the viral video showing a passenger aeroplane passing under a bridge is edited. The plane has been added digitally using liquid motion. Therefore, the video is viral with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Picture Of Ahmedabad Floods Now Viral As Chennai

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
