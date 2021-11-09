Fact Check: Old Picture Of Ahmedabad Floods Now Viral As Chennai

The capital city of Tamil Nadu is suffering from heavy rains, which has led to a flood-like situation in Chennai and nearby areas leading to the submergence of many areas. The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has said that a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, due to which there is a possibility of heavy rains till November 11. Meanwhile, a photo is viral on social media. In the viral picture, a flooded area can be seen where people are standing in a queue in front of a water tanker to fill water. It is being claimed that the viral picture is from Chennai.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Tamil that read, "#விடியல்_ஆட்சி யில் ஒரே நாள் மழையில் நீச்சல்குளம் ஆன சென்னை #ChennaiRain."

[English Translation: At #dawn_rule. In the rain of one day, it became a swimming pool in Chennai #ChennaiRain.]

Another user shared this image along with other images with a similar caption.

It is being shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

The viral image is from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2017 when flood-hit parts of Gujarat.

On conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found this image in a report of The Indian Express dated July 31 2017. It was told in the report that the viral picture is from Ahmedabad. According to the report, the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar area of Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall due to which at least 129 poeple lost their life in the state.

We also found this viral image in a report of the Hindustan Times dated August 30, 2017. The caption of the photo reads in English, "People stand in a queue to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad". The credit for this picture was given to PTI.

It is evident from the investigation that the viral image is not recent but is of 2017, Ahmedabad, when heavy rain hit many parts of Gujarat. Though it is true that Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days but the viral image is not associated with it. Thus the viral claim is false.

