All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Pakistani Politician Grooved At Hindi Song Tip Tip Barsa Paani? No, Man Is Choreographer!

Image Credit: TimesNow Hindi

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Pakistani Politician Grooved At Hindi Song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'? No, Man Is Choreographer!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  7 Jan 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of a man grooving at a Hindi song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' is viral with a false claim that he is a Pakistani politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain. However, the man is a choreographer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a man dancing to a Bollywood song, "Tip Tip Bharsa Pani '' has been massively shared on social media by different handles and media outlets claiming that the man is a member of the Pakistan National Assembly. In a report by TimesNow & Navbharat, the man was claimed as Aamir Liaquat Hussain. According to the report, the man is a member of the Pakistan National Assembly and a TV host.

Image Credit: TimesNow Navbharat

Indian media houses, including News18 Lokmat, Jagran, News11, Zee Salam, Punjab Kesari, NavBharat Times, also ran this story with a similar claim. News agency ANI also reported the same.

Image Credit: Jagran



On the one hand, the video is being criticized by netizens in Pakistan. On the other side, the Indian fans are getting head over heels in love with the video.

Claim:

Man dancing on a Bollywood song, "Tip Tip Bharsa Pani", is Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the Pakistan National Assembly.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The man dancing in the viral video is not a Pakistani Politician Aamir Liaqat Hussain but a choreographer Shoaib Shakoor.

While going through the social media posts that shared the viral video, we came across a user's reply on one such post. The user identified the man dancing on the Bollywood song as Shoaib Shakoor. The user replied with a pun, "His name is Shoaib, and he's a choreographer, in case anyone wants to hire him for their wedding".

We also found another tweet by user name Taimoor Zaman in which he shared a video and wrote, "Don't know about his ID but the video is of HS Studio by Bilal Saaed". We found the same viral video uploaded on this page named HS Studio by Bilal Saeed dated January 03, 2022. In the caption section, it was written, "@shoaibshakoor on Tip tip".

On searching more, we found the viral video on the Instagram account of Shoaib Shakoor, where he posted the same video three days ago, on January 04. In his Instagram bio, Shakoor has mentioned himself as a choreographer and a singer, actor, performer, and music lover.

Last year, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a Pakistani politician and former journalist, rose to the headlines for his 'Naagin dance' on a show 'Jeeway Pakistan'. This year, it led to confusion that the currently viral video also shows him. However, the man in the viral video is Shoaib Shakoor, a choreographer, not any politician.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: BJP Workers Clashed With Each Other After PM Rally In Merrut? No, Viral Video Is Old

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Bollywood 
Dance 
Song 
Tip Tip Barsa Pani 
Pakistan 
Politician 
Aamir Liaquat Husain 
Choreographer 
Indian Media 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X