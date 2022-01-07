Pakistani Politician Grooved At Hindi Song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'? No, Man Is Choreographer!

A video of a man dancing to a Bollywood song, "Tip Tip Bharsa Pani '' has been massively shared on social media by different handles and media outlets claiming that the man is a member of the Pakistan National Assembly. In a report by TimesNow & Navbharat, the man was claimed as Aamir Liaquat Hussain. According to the report, the man is a member of the Pakistan National Assembly and a TV host.

Indian media houses, including News18 Lokmat, Jagran, News11, Zee Salam, Punjab Kesari, NavBharat Times, also ran this story with a similar claim. News agency ANI also reported the same.









On the one hand, the video is being criticized by netizens in Pakistan. On the other side, the Indian fans are getting head over heels in love with the video.

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

Claim:

Man dancing on a Bollywood song, "Tip Tip Bharsa Pani", is Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the Pakistan National Assembly.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The man dancing in the viral video is not a Pakistani Politician Aamir Liaqat Hussain but a choreographer Shoaib Shakoor.

While going through the social media posts that shared the viral video, we came across a user's reply on one such post. The user identified the man dancing on the Bollywood song as Shoaib Shakoor. The user replied with a pun, "His name is Shoaib, and he's a choreographer, in case anyone wants to hire him for their wedding".

His name is Shoaib and he's a choreographer, in case any one wants to hire him for their wedding — Safia • صفیہ • सफीयह (@_safiamahmood) January 6, 2022

We also found another tweet by user name Taimoor Zaman in which he shared a video and wrote, "Don't know about his ID but the video is of HS Studio by Bilal Saaed". We found the same viral video uploaded on this page named HS Studio by Bilal Saeed dated January 03, 2022. In the caption section, it was written, "@shoaibshakoor on Tip tip".

On searching more, we found the viral video on the Instagram account of Shoaib Shakoor, where he posted the same video three days ago, on January 04. In his Instagram bio, Shakoor has mentioned himself as a choreographer and a singer, actor, performer, and music lover.

Last year, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a Pakistani politician and former journalist, rose to the headlines for his 'Naagin dance' on a show 'Jeeway Pakistan'. This year, it led to confusion that the currently viral video also shows him. However, the man in the viral video is Shoaib Shakoor, a choreographer, not any politician.

