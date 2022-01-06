All section
Caste discrimination
BJP Workers Clashed With Each Other After PM Rally In Merrut? No, Viral Video Is Old

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Workers Clashed With Each Other After PM Rally In Merrut? No, Viral Video Is Old

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  6 Jan 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social media claim that BJP workers vandalised the stage over wages issue after PM Modi Merrut rally. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

On January 02, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi congratulated the youth of Uttar Pradesh for the first sports university of UP. It will be built at the cost of Rs 700 crore. Meanwhile, a video is increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, people create ruckus and vandalise a stage. People can be seen throwing chairs and tearing banners. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that it was taken after BJP workers clashed with each other for wages after the Prime Minister's rally in Meerut.

Claim:

BJP workers clashed with each other for wages.

Several Twitter users while mocking BJP party shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "#मोदी की #मेरठ_रैली के बाद #भाजपा कार्यकर्ता आज की #दिहाड़ी के लिए आपस में प्यार बांटते हुये."

[English Translation: BJP workers sharing love with each other for daily wage after Modi's Meerut rally.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from January 2021 and was shot during the CM Khattar rally.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and ran a google reverse image search. We found the viral video in a report of ABP news dated January 10 2021. The title of the video report reads, "Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar blames Congress for Karnal protest." According to the report, the viral video is from Karnal, Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had called a mahapanchayat in Karnal, after which farmers protested against this and created a ruckus. At 41 seconds of the video report, we can see the footage similar to the viral video.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of Haribhoomi dated January 10, 2021. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "देश में प्रदर्शन-हरियाणा में महापंचायत रैली पर बवाल, देखें कैसे सीएम खट्टर के मंच पर किसानों ने मचाया उत्पात".

[English Translation: Demonstration in the country - Ruckus over Mahapanchayat rally in Haryana, see how farmers created ruckus on CM Khattar's stage.]

According to the report, a Kisan Mahapanchayat rally was called by the BJP in the Kamila village of Karnal district. In the rally, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was going to address the farmers about the benefits of the new agricultural laws. The farmers also raised slogans against the BJP-led government.

Image Credit: Haribhoomi

We also found the viral video footage in a report on India TV dated January 10 2021. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "Haryana: करनाल में बवाल के बाद CM खट्टर का महापंचायत रद्द, हम विरोध करेंगे." [English translation: Haryana: CM Khattar's Mahapanchayat was cancelled after an uproar in Karnal, we will protest.]

We also compared the video report of India TV with the viral video. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: India TV

Conclusion:

To sum up, an old video dated back to January 2021 where protesters vandalised the stage before the meeting of CM Khattar in Karnal, Haryana, due to the farmers' agitation is falsely shared as BJP workers fighting with each other for wages after Prime Minister's rally in Meerut. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Urinated In Public After Consuming Drugs? No, Viral Video Is Of Twilight Actor Bronson Pelletier

