Pakistan Zindabad Slogan Raised In Gujarat? No, Viral Video is Misleading!

A video that shows a group chanting slogans in Dudhai Gram Panchayat located in Kutch, Gujarat, is being shared on social media for the past few days. The video is being shared claiming that people raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans after gram panchayat election results were announced.

Several digital media outlets such as Bharat Times and VTV Gujrati reported on the viral post as well.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search of the video. We came across this report from News18 Gujarati, which elaborated more on the situation. The report described the election of Dudhai Gram Panchayat, which is 50km away from Bhuj in Kutch. Out of 4200 votes, Reenaben Randhubhai Kothiwad was declared the winner with 1026 votes. Following her victory, the slogan 'Radhubhai Zindabad' was raised by her supporters.





The Translated Page of News18 Gujarati. Image Credit: News18 Gujarati





Radhubhai is the husband of Reenaben, the winning candidate. The report cited Kutch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Patel, stating that the supporters were chanting 'Radhubhai Zindabad'.

After a keyword search across social media, we came across a tweet by the Office of the Superintendent of East Kutch.

This video's circulating on social media FALSELY claiming that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was raised in election victory rally!

Crowd in the video they told us that person hailed "Radhubhai Zindabad" twice. Radhubhai is name of Rinaben's (victorious Sarpanch candidate's) husband! pic.twitter.com/GV8O3XUSFS — SP East Kutch (@SP_EastKutch) December 22, 2021

We also came across this video of SP Mayur Patil, in which he clarified that pro-Pakistan slogans were not raised.

In the video, he stated, "Candidate Reenaben Radhubhai Kothiwad of Dudhai village was declared as the new sarpanch following the announcement of the gram panchayat election results. At a rally afterwards, her supporters chanted 'Radhubhai Zindabad'. A video with this chanting was circulated claiming that the slogan shouted was 'Pakistan Zindabad'. However, if you listen closely, you will come to know what the people are actually chanting. Action will be taken against those sharing the visuals with this misleading claim,"

Thus, we can conclude that the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' was not raised following the Dudhai Gram Panchayat result. Instead, the supporters were chanting 'Radhubhai Zindabad', supporting the recently elected Reenaben Randhubhai Kothiwad.

