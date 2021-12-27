All section
Pakistan Zindabad Slogan Raised In Gujarat? No, Viral Video is Misleading!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Pakistan Zindabad Slogan Raised In Gujarat? No, Viral Video is Misleading!

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  27 Dec 2021 5:13 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-27T10:44:01+05:30

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

A video showing people chanting slogans in Kutch, Gujarat after an election result is being shared with a false claiming that the groups were shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

A video that shows a group chanting slogans in Dudhai Gram Panchayat located in Kutch, Gujarat, is being shared on social media for the past few days. The video is being shared claiming that people raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans after gram panchayat election results were announced.

Several handles on Twitter and Facebook spread the viral claim. The tweets are in Hindi. One of the tweets says, "Gujarat: Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad raised after victory in Gram Panchayat elections in Dudhai village of Kutch. You are in India, and we implore you to listen in whose favour our minorities are shouting; why is it not heard by any secular leader, why statements are not made to stop such slogans, would you call it intolerance?".



Image Credit: Twitter


Image Credit: Facebook

Several digital media outlets such as Bharat Times and VTV Gujrati reported on the viral post as well.

Claim:

After the gram panchayat election results in Dudhai village of Kutch, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised.

Fact Check:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search of the video. We came across this report from News18 Gujarati, which elaborated more on the situation. The report described the election of Dudhai Gram Panchayat, which is 50km away from Bhuj in Kutch. Out of 4200 votes, Reenaben Randhubhai Kothiwad was declared the winner with 1026 votes. Following her victory, the slogan 'Radhubhai Zindabad' was raised by her supporters.

Image Credit: News18 Gujarati


The Translated Page of News18 Gujarati. Image Credit: News18 Gujarati


Radhubhai is the husband of Reenaben, the winning candidate. The report cited Kutch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Patel, stating that the supporters were chanting 'Radhubhai Zindabad'.

After a keyword search across social media, we came across a tweet by the Office of the Superintendent of East Kutch.

We also came across this video of SP Mayur Patil, in which he clarified that pro-Pakistan slogans were not raised.

In the video, he stated, "Candidate Reenaben Radhubhai Kothiwad of Dudhai village was declared as the new sarpanch following the announcement of the gram panchayat election results. At a rally afterwards, her supporters chanted 'Radhubhai Zindabad'. A video with this chanting was circulated claiming that the slogan shouted was 'Pakistan Zindabad'. However, if you listen closely, you will come to know what the people are actually chanting. Action will be taken against those sharing the visuals with this misleading claim,"

Conclusion:

Thus, we can conclude that the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' was not raised following the Dudhai Gram Panchayat result. Instead, the supporters were chanting 'Radhubhai Zindabad', supporting the recently elected Reenaben Randhubhai Kothiwad.

Also Read: Indian-Origin Judge Gets Appointed To South Africa's Highest Judicial Bench

Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Anish Yande
