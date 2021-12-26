Indian-Origin Judge Gets Appointed To South Africa's Highest Judicial Bench

A judge of Indian origin named Narandran Kollapen gets appointed to South Africa's Constitutional Court, considered the country's highest judicial bench. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him and Rammaka Steven Maphoso after a rigorous process of interviews.

The long-drawn interviews took place over a few months for two vacant positions in the Constitutional Court. Kollapen and Maphoso are highly respected in South Africa's legal community because of their illustrious careers.



A Glorious Career

Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen began his legal career in 1982. An active advocate for human rights, he became the South African Human Rights Commission commissioner in 1997 and served for several years until 2009.

The 64-year-old's drive to fight for equality has stemmed from his mother. She attended the Women's March in 1956 that was against the infamous Apartheid laws, and was arrested because of her involvement in the agitation. NDTV quoted Judge Kollapen, who recalls his mother being pregnant with him during that time.



A South African website called 'Judges Matter' quotes Narandran Kollapen's remarkable contribution as a lawyer in the Rainbow Nation. He holds a B.Proc and LLB degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. From anti-apartheid trials to a programme for political prisoners, Kollapen has played an essential role in human rights activism.



Kollapen's Achievements

The Durban University of Technology awarded him an honorary doctorate. The Turquoise Harmony Institute in the country awarded him for his work in law and human rights. The Congress of Business and Economics (erstwhile Transvaal Indian Congress) gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is not the first time Kollapen has applied for this very vacancy. He took part in interviews twice in the last few years but was unsuccessful. Earlier, he served two terms as an acting judge in the Constitutional Court.



Firmly believing in the judiciary's abilities, Narandran Kollapen wants to bring about a desirable transformation. Along with Maphoso, he will take office on January 1, 2022.



