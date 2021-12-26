All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian-Origin Judge Gets Appointed To South Africas Highest Judicial Bench

Image Credits: Twitter/RSAJudiciary

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian-Origin Judge Gets Appointed To South Africa's Highest Judicial Bench

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  26 Dec 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Named Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen, the 64-year-old became a part of the country's Constitutional Court, along with Rammaka Steven Mathopo and they were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A judge of Indian origin named Narandran Kollapen gets appointed to South Africa's Constitutional Court, considered the country's highest judicial bench. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him and Rammaka Steven Maphoso after a rigorous process of interviews.

The long-drawn interviews took place over a few months for two vacant positions in the Constitutional Court. Kollapen and Maphoso are highly respected in South Africa's legal community because of their illustrious careers.

A Glorious Career

Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen began his legal career in 1982. An active advocate for human rights, he became the South African Human Rights Commission commissioner in 1997 and served for several years until 2009.

The 64-year-old's drive to fight for equality has stemmed from his mother. She attended the Women's March in 1956 that was against the infamous Apartheid laws, and was arrested because of her involvement in the agitation. NDTV quoted Judge Kollapen, who recalls his mother being pregnant with him during that time.

A South African website called 'Judges Matter' quotes Narandran Kollapen's remarkable contribution as a lawyer in the Rainbow Nation. He holds a B.Proc and LLB degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. From anti-apartheid trials to a programme for political prisoners, Kollapen has played an essential role in human rights activism.

Kollapen's Achievements

The Durban University of Technology awarded him an honorary doctorate. The Turquoise Harmony Institute in the country awarded him for his work in law and human rights. The Congress of Business and Economics (erstwhile Transvaal Indian Congress) gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is not the first time Kollapen has applied for this very vacancy. He took part in interviews twice in the last few years but was unsuccessful. Earlier, he served two terms as an acting judge in the Constitutional Court.

Firmly believing in the judiciary's abilities, Narandran Kollapen wants to bring about a desirable transformation. Along with Maphoso, he will take office on January 1, 2022.

Also Read: South Africa Govt Withdraws Support From Country's Participation In Miss Universe At Israel

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
South Africa 
Human Rights 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X