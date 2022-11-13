All section
Fact Check
Old Videos Of Cricketers From 2020 Shared As Recent Videos Following India's Loss In T20 World Cup 2022

India,  13 Nov 2022 10:54 AM GMT

A set of four videos is going viral across social media, showing Indian cricketers purportedly apologizing for India's loss to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

A set of four videos is going viral across social media, showing Indian cricketers purportedly apologizing for India's loss to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The cricketers seen in the viral videos are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma.

On November 10, India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, where England clinched the victory by 10 wickets. The final match in the global cricket tournament will be between England and Pakistan on November 13, 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav:

Claim:

The video shows Suryakumar Yadav rubbing his eyes and looking at the camera. The gesture is looped in the viral video, which carries the following caption, 'Suryakumar Yadav crying and emotional after India got knocked out of T20 World Cup'.


Fact Check:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to break down the keyframes of the video. After isolating the keyframes, we conducted a reverse image search which led us to this video uploaded on YouTube by user POST CRIC-CLASSICS on July 26, 2022.

The video was a recording of an Instagram Live with cricketers Yuzendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav. At the 1.23 mark of the video, we can see the same reaction as in the viral video.


Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

Additionally, we found a post by Suryakumar Yadav on his verified Instagram page. The post contained Yadav's thoughts on India's loss to England. The post read, "So close, yet so far. Grateful to our fans who create an electrifying atmosphere, no matter where in the world we are. Thankful and proud of the unending support for each other and the hard work put in by this team and support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect and come back stronger."

Rohit Sharma:

Claim:

The video shows Rohit Sharma making a heartfelt apology. The video is titled, "Watch Rohit Sharma's emotional message to Indian Fans after getting knocked out of T20 world cup".


Fact Check:

We used InVid's keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video and conduct a reverse image search. We came across the original video posted on Rohit Sharma's Facebook page on April 30, 2021.

Listening to the video and cross-checking media reports, we found that Rohit Sharma is thanking his fans for their birthday wishes. He also notes that people should exercise caution against Covid-19 and urges people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

MS Dhoni:

Claim:

We came across a video showing MS Dhoni providing advice to people. The former Indian captain's video is being shared with the caption. "Emotional Ms Dhoni Gave Heartbreaking Statement After India Lost In Semifinal."


Fact Check:

We conducted a similar reverse image search and came across this video uploaded on Facebook on August 19, 2020. The video is titled, "M S Dhoni's Approach: Focus on the Process, Not on the Results! While it is still rather difficult to accept that we will not see our favourite'.

We also came across an article by The Indian Express published on August 7, 2019, talking about the MS Dhoni video.

Image Credit: The Indian Express
Image Credit: The Indian Express

Virat Kohli:

Claim: In the viral video, Virat Kohli talks about letting down his fans and apologies for how he and his team played. The video is titled, "Virat Kohli Emotional Message for fans after India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022'.

The captions contained the hashtags of RCB, which is Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has also tagged RCB as well. We found reports by India Today published on May 24, 2018, which carried details about the RCB's loss.

Image Credit: India Today
Image Credit: India Today

Kohli noted his remarks on the T20 match loss in a Twitter post.

Conclusion:

We found that all the videos date back at least a year and show the cricketers apologizing in previous engagements. None of the videos is related to the loss of India against England in the T20 World Cup. Thus, we can ascertain that the old videos of cricketers expressing apologies have been misleading and circulated recently following India's loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Circulate 2021 Video From Philippines As A Video From The Recent Tremors In Delhi

