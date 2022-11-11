Media Outlets Circulate 2021 Video From Philippines As A Video From The Recent Tremors In Delhi

A video showing CCTV footage of an earthquake is going viral across social media. The video is going viral in the context of an impactful 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Nepal which led to the death of six people on November 9.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake was in the Khaptad National Park in the Doti district of Nepal. The tremors from the earthquake were felt in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and suburbs of Gurugram and Ghaziabad.



Claim:

The viral video shows a visual of a sleeping dog being disturbed as tremors from an earthquake strike. The video was circulated by CNN News18 as a part of a compilation of videos purportedly showing the aftereffects of tremors in Delhi-NCR.

The same video was posted by news outlets such as Zee News, India TV, ABP Live, and New Indian Express.













It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video. We came across a video uploaded by user J & K TV on January 21, 2021. The video shows the original footage of the dog being disturbed by the tremors and walking around.

The video is titled, '1.20.2021 Magnitude 7.1 Davao earthquake'. The description of the video reads, "Hi, for the information of everyone, our dog, Fortum, is a very happy, well-taken cared of, super loved pet of ours. She used to be free to roam around, but she easily gets out of our fences as she is very active and jumps high!".



The user notes why the dog was leashed. They note that the dog is only transferred at the gate on occasions that we are out but with proper roofing and protection from sun and rain, and unlimited food.



"Otherwise, she has a very comfortable place at the back free from all elements. We have comforted her already also as the earthquake had a toll on her. Rest assured she is okay and very happy now. Hope you guys understand. Thank you for your concern and keep safe everyone! Don't forget to subscribe! =)"

On the description of the YouTube channel J & K TV, the location is provided as the Philippines.

We then conducted a keyword search for the Magnitude 7.1 Davao earthquake. We came across a report by Rappler, titled, 'Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental' published on August 12, 2021. As per the Rappler report, there were no reports of injuries or major damage.

As per the report, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred near Davao Oriental early on August 12. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there was no tsunami threat, but aftershocks and further damage were to be expected.



We also came across a report by CNN titled 'Magnitude 7.1 quake hits waters off Davao Oriental' published on August 12, 2021. On the same date, an earthquake of 7.1 magnitudes crashed against waters off Davao Oriental, a province in the Philipines. As per the CNN report, there was no immediate report of damage.

Quoting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the report said that a 7.1 earthquake hit the waters off Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental. The tremors with strong intensities were felt in some parts of Mindanao, an island in the Philippines.

Conclusion:

The viral video is from 2021 and shows an incident that occurred in the Philippines. The video is not from the recent tremors that were felt in Delhi due to the earthquake in Nepal. Thus, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Goa Govt Issue Blanket Ban On Alcohol Consumption Across All Beaches? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!