Did Goa Govt Issue Blanket Ban On Alcohol Consumption Across All Beaches? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!

A post is being widely circulated on social media about a purported ban on drinking alcohol on beaches. The post is viral with the claim that the Goan government has banned the drinking of alcohol on beaches with a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for a violation.

Claim:

The viral post reads, "Goa bans drinking alcohol on beaches. A fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed if violated." Another text on the post reads, "Don't cancel your Goa trip." It is claimed that there is a blanket ban on drinking on Goa's beaches in any way.









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The consumption of alcohol is only restricted in tourist places and open areas at beaches.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms, 'Goa bans drinking alcohol on beaches' and came across this report by The Hindustan Times published on November 1, 2022, titled, 'Goa plans crackdown on 'nuisance' in tourist places; hawking, begging banned'.

As per the report, the Goa tourism director Nikhil Desai issued an order on October 31, 2022. The order involved a ban on littering, cooking food in open spaces, consumption of liquor in open spaces and breaking of glass bottles. Reportedly, Desai issued the order noting that these activities have "damaged and deteriorated" or are likely to affect the tourism potentiality of the tourist places.

The Hindustan Times also carried details of an amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act in 2019. The act prohibited drinking in the open, littering, cooking in the open, drinking in tourist places, and breaking glass bottles. Additionally, the report notes that tourists were encouraged to consume liquor in shacks or beachside establishments.

We then conducted a keyword search for the keywords 'Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act. 2001'. We came across a report by NDTV published on January 25, 2019, titled, 'Drinking, Cooking In Public On Goa Beaches To Attract ₹ 2,000 Fine'. The NDTV report noted that drinking alcohol or cooking in public on Goa's beaches would draw a fine of Rs 2,000 or imprisonment for up to three months.

The report quotes the former Goa Tourism Minister, Manohar Ajgaonkar, saying, "Nobody can drink alcohol on our beaches and tourist places anymore. Bottles cannot be carried there. Food also cannot be cooked in the open." He notes that these offences will lead to a fine of Rs 2,000. If the fine is not paid, the offender can be arrested and imprisoned for three months.

We conducted another keyword search for the 2019 amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act. 2001. We found that consumption of liquor in public places, breaking glass bottles and littering waste materials were prohibited in tourist places.

Those who violate the law would be required to pay a fine of Rs 2000, and if a group of people have violated the law, they would be liable to pay Rs 10,000. The law holds the liquor seller accountable if their customers carry alcohol bottles and cans to tourist places.

We came across a list of tourist places in Goa. The list, dated 2001, mentions that the tourist places in Goa include all the beaches within the state.

We also came across the beach shack policy of the Goan government, which noted that beach shack would be able to secure a license to sell alcohol after procuring an FDA license and the Department of Excise.

In our Fact Check, we also came across this The Hindu report published on April 24, 2013. The report noted that the Goan government had banned drinking liquor on beaches with an aim to curb littering and nuisance caused to women tourists. Goa Tourism Director Nikhil Desai said that a person could continue to enjoy drinks at designated places such as beach shacks.

Conclusion:

We found that the order by the Goan government prohibiting the consumption of alcohol dates back to 2013. The order does not prohibit the drinking of alcohol in beach shacks and beachside establishments across Goa. The consumption of alcohol is only restricted in tourist places and open areas at beaches. Violating this may lead to a fine of Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000. Thus, the claim made in the post is misleading.

