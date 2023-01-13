2 Year Old Video Of Mob Demolishing Hindu Shrine In Pakistan Shared As Recent

A video of a crowd demolishing a structure is doing rounds on social media. In the 35-second long video, people wearing skull caps can be seen attacking a building with hammers. While sharing this video, people on social claimed that a 100-year-old Shiva temple had been demolished in Pakistan by Muslims.

Amardip Potfode, the state secretary of BJP SC morcha, shared this video and wrote, "देखिए पाकिस्तान में 100 साल पुराना भगवान शिव के मंदिर को कैसे तोड़ा गया| और यहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद बनने वाला राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर ना सिर्फ "हरे कीड़ों" को बल्कि कुछ तथाकथित सेकुलर हिंदुओ को खटक रहा है."

[English Translation: See how 100 years old Lord Shiva's temple was demolished in Pakistan. And here, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple built after the decision of the Supreme Court bothers not only the 'green insects' but also some so-called secular Hindus.]

Sudarshan News Delhi bureau chief Alok Jha shared this video with same caption.

देखिए पाकिस्तान में 100 साल पुराना भगवान शिव के मंदिर को कैसे तोड़ा गया ।

और यहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद बनने वाला राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर ना सिर्फ "हरे कीड़ों" को बल्कि कुछ तथाकथित सेकुलर हिंदुओ को खटक रहा है । pic.twitter.com/GAlonzhiHJ — ALOK JHA (@STVAlok) January 11, 2023

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows Muslim people demolishing a 100-year-old Shiva temple in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is almost 2 years old.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool which led us to a video report of BBC News Hindi dated December 30, 2020, in which same footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Mob attacked the tomb of a Hindu saint in Pakistan." According to the report, the viral incident is from a village in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The mob damaged the samadhi of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Maharaj. According to the police, a Hindu leader was doing some construction work near the mausoleum and the people of the area were very angry about it.

According to the report of Dawn dated December 31, 2020, 14 people were detained in overnight raid by the police and later police arrested other people involved in the demolition. The incident took place after local authorities gave permission to the Hindu community to restore the structure. According to the witnesses, a local cleric and supporters of a religious political party led the crowd to demolish the shrine. After the attack, Gulzar, Chief Justice of Pakistan, took notice of the incident and fixed the matter for hearing on Jan 5, 2021.

On searching more, we also found same viral video in a tweet dated 30 December 2020 by Ihtesham Afghan, the founder of Pashtun Tahfooz Movement. In the tweet, he criticised the religious extremist for vandalising a Hindu temple. He wrote, "A hindu temple was demolished by religious extremists in karak today. It is very shameful moment for us because it reflects the way of how we treat minorities in our country. You can't run a federation unless and until the rights of minorities are protected. Strongly condemnable."

A hindu temple was demolished by religious extremists in karak today. It is very shameful moment for us because it reflects the way of how we treat minorities in our country.

You can't run a federation unless and until the rights of minorities are protected. Strongly condemnable. pic.twitter.com/PJOKZA3a1l — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) December 30, 2020

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is more than 2 years old where a mob demolished a Hindu shrine of saint Shri Paramhans Mahara in Pakistan. It is misleadingly being shared as mob demolishing 100 year old Shiva temple in Pakistan.

