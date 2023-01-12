This Viral Video Shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Meeting Her Father? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is doing rounds on social media. A 1:30-minute-long video shows her talking to an elderly man in Telugu. Later, she also introduced some people to the old man. While sharing this video, social media users claimed the old man in the viral video is Nirmala Sitharaman's father, whom she met in her native village.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण। अपने पिता के साथ कितनी सादगी, सरलता और संस्कारवान निम्न मध्यम वर्ग जैसा रहन सहन है। धन्य हैं निर्मलाजी और उनके पिताश्री जो सादगी, ईमानदारी और हिंदुत्व की अद्भुत मिसाल हैं। सरकारी बाबू, पटवारी, सिपाही, सरपंच भी इससे अधिक ठाठ-बाट से रहते हैं."

[English Translate: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her father. How much simplicity, innocence, and culture are in them. They are living like the lower middle class! Nirmala ji and her father are blessed, and they are an example of simplicity, honesty, and Hindutva. Government Babu, Patwari, Sipahi, and Sarpanch live more luxuriously than this.]

Claim:

A viral video shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her father.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The man in the viral video is K. V. Krishnan, the great-nephew of Subramania Bharathiyar, a Tamil poet from the colonial era.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using the InVid tool, which led us to a video tweeted by the official Twitter and Facebook handles of Nirmala Sitharaman. According to the information given in the post, the old man seen in the viral video is not her father but KV Krishnan, great nephew of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiyar. The tweet's caption reads, "Smt@nsitharaman visits Siva Madam in Varanasi and interacts with the family members of Mahakavi Bharathiyar, including his 96-year-old great nephew Shri K. V. Krishnan. #KashiTamilSangamam."

Smt @nsitharaman visits Siva Madam in Varanasi and interacts with the family members of Mahakavi Bharathiyar, including his 96-year-old great nephew Shri K. V. Krishnan. #KashiTamilSangamam pic.twitter.com/sdb1sR1Tfs — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 3, 2022





Siva Madam is the place where Mahakavi Bharathiyar stayed during his visit to Varanasi in 1900s. #KashiTamilSangamam pic.twitter.com/EFR0dUUFqZ — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 3, 2022

According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, Nirmala Sitharaman visited Varanasi for three days in December last year under the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangam' program. During the visit, she also met the family members of poet Subramaniam Bharathi, also known as Mahakavi Bharathiyar. PM Modi launched the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' program on November 19, 2022, to maintain the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."



Who was Subramania Bharathiyar?

According to the report of Aaj Tak, Subramania Bharathiyar, also known as "Mahakavi Bharatiyar," was a revolutionary Tamil poet during the colonial era. He was a social reformer, journalist, and freedom fighter. He wrote many poems filled with the spirit of patriotism. He was Born on December 11, 1882. Influenced by his works, many people in South India joined the freedom struggle.

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the man in the viral video is not the father of Nirmala Sitharaman but K. V. Krishnan, great-nephew of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiyar. Nirmala Sitharaman was on three days visit to Varanasi for Kashi-Tamil Sangam when she met Bharathiyar's family. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

