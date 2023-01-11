Was This Bodybuilder Discriminated Against On The Basis Of His Caste? No, A Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a bodybuilding competition where a bodybuilder is seen kicking away a prize given to him is being circulated with the claim that he was insulted because of his caste. Social media users claimed that a bodybuilder in India was discriminated and insulted on the basis of his caste.

Claim:

The 27-second video shows a bodybuilder being awarded a prize and being gestured away from the stage by a person. The bodybuilder seems irritated by the gesture and throws up his prize and kicks it as he gets off the stage.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Anamika Gautam BSP with the claim, "No matter how talented you are, you will be identified by just your caste."

User Vikas Gautam shared the video with the same claim.

The video has been circulated across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bangladesh.

We noticed that 'We are IFFB' written on the banner below the stage and 'Championship 2022' on the rear screen of the stage. Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search and came across a report published by Sportskeeda published on January 6, 2023.





The Sportskeeda report notes that Bangladeshi bodybuilder Zahid Hasan Shuvo was upset due to his second-place finish at the BABF National Bodybuilding Championships 2022 that took place on December 23, 2022. As per the report, Shuvo told the media that he was confronting the corruption that exists within the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation.

Our keyword search also threw up a report by BBC News Bangla published on 26 December 2022. The report noted that even bodybuilder Zahid Hasan Shuvo alleged that he was not given first place in the competition due to irregularities and corruption in the federation. However, the federation has rejected these allegations and banned the bodybuilder.

Shuvo had won the competition four times before. In an interview with BBC, the bodybuilder told the BBC that the Federation indulges in corruption and irregularities.

"They made a completely false judgment. They gave me second place which I accepted. But the misbehaviour I have received on stage is not fair. I could not accept their corruption at all. So I had no choice but to kick against corruption. I couldn't even think; what is happening to me?," told Shuvo to the BBC.

We came across the Facebook page of the bodybuilder, where he had uploaded the entire video of his reaction on December 23, 2022. In the video, Shuvo can be seen shouting as he gets off the stage as several people react to his outburst.

Scanning the Facebook page of the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation, we came across a statement published on December 25, 2022, with the caption, "Disciplinary Action For BABBF Men's Physique Athlete Jahid Hasan".

The statement read, "In this situation, due to his unruly behaviour and indiscipline, the said bodybuilder Zahid Hasan has been banned for life as per the constitution of the International Bodybuilding Authority IFBB and Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation recognized in the meeting of the Executive Council of Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation."

Conclusion:

Our investigation showed that Jahid Hasan, a Bangladeshi bodybuilder was upset about being awarded second place in a bodybuilding competition and rejected his prize alleging that the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation is corrupt. There is no angle of caste in the context behind the viral video.

