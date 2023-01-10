Rahul Gandhi's Viral Video Saying India's Population Is '140 Crore Rupees' Is Clipped Out Of Context

A clip of Rahul Gandhi is being widely circulated across social media, with him saying that the country's population is '140 crore rupees'. The clip is being peddled with the claim that the Congress leader made a bizarre remark regarding the population of the country.

The 15 seconds viral video shows Rahul Gandhi talking at a rally, saying, "I want to tell you about the country's economic situation. The country's population is 140 crore rupees."



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted the viral video claiming, "Flour in litres and population in rupees, Rahul Gandhi is such a great scholar…"





The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

We scanned the replies to the tweet by Sambit Patra and came across a reply by a Twitter user Armaan. The reply captioned, "How much more will Sambit Patra edit" contained a video with a duration of 1.23 minutes. In this video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard promptly correcting himself after he says '140 crore rupees'.

We then conducted a keyword search for the speech given by Rahul Gandhi and came across the full unedited video uploaded on the YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress on January 7, 2023.

At the 0.52 mark, Gandhi can be heard correcting himself after he says '140 crore rupees'. He can be heard saying, "The country's population is 140 crores, and around 100 people are sitting on the stage. Now, I want to tell you a little bit about the economic condition of the country."

He continues, "The country's population is 140 crore rupees, 140 crore people. The amount of wealth that half of India's population has is equivalent to the wealth that the 100 richest people in India have. Do you think this is right? Is there justice in this? 90 per cent of the profit generated in India is in the hands of 20 corporate companies, and half of the wealth in this country is with 100 people."

The same video was uploaded on the Twitter page of the Congress on January 6, 2023. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard criticising the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government while he was addressing a gathering during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Panipat, Haryana.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is a clipped version of a longer video from Rahul Gandhi's speech gathering during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Panipat, Haryana. In the speech, Gandhi immediately corrected himself after making a mistake while saying '140 crore rupees'.

