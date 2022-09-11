2-Year-Old Video Of Woman Vandalising Ganesha's Idol In Bahrain Revived Again

A video of a burqa-clad woman vandalising Lord Ganesha's idols at a supermarket is going viral on social media. In this 1:15-long video, two women can be seen standing in the aisle of the supermarket in which the idols of Lord Ganapati were placed on the rack.

After a few seconds, one of the women picked up the idols and started throwing them on the floor, after which the idols were shattered. This video went viral amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrated on August 31.

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a woman vandalising Lord Ganesha's idols amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to misleading. The viral video is from August 2020 and the incident occurred in Bahrain.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the same video went viral in July 2022 with a different claim. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from the recent.

We then used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. After isolating the keyframes of the video, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a report of India Today and AajTak dated 17 August 2022, in which a screenshot of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads, Burqa-clad woman slams Ganpati idols on floor in Bahrain supermarket, video goes viral." According to the report, the viral video is from Bahrain, where a woman vandalised several idols of Lord Ganesha. These idols were kept on display ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In the video, the woman can be seen shouting in the Arabic language at the employee of the shop.

According to the report of AajTak, police have taken action against the accused woman for vandalizing Hindu religious idols in the shop. A senior Bahrain official has condemned the act as a "hate crime".

On searching more, we also found a tweet of The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain dated 16 August 2020 on this incident. According to it, police took legal action against the 54-year-old woman for damaging the shop in Zufar and insulting a religion and its rituals.

Capital Police took legal steps against a woman, 54, for damaging a shop in Juffair and defaming a sect and its rituals, in order to refer her to the Public Prosecution. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) August 16, 2020

To conclude, a two-year-old video of a woman from Bahrain vandalising Ganesha's idol was viral on social. It has nothing to do with the recent Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The police of Bahrain had taken legal action against the woman accused in this case. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.













