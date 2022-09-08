All section
Caste discrimination
Was This Crocodile Spotted In Waterlogged Bengaluru During Recent Floods? No, Viral Video Is From Madhya Pradesh
Image Credit: Twitter
Fact Check

Was This Crocodile Spotted In Waterlogged Bengaluru During Recent Floods? No, Viral Video Is From Madhya Pradesh

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  8 Sep 2022 5:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The video shows an incident dating back to August 16, 2022, in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

A video of a crocodile swimming through the waterlogged streets of a city is going viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that it shows the crocodile making its way through the flooded roads of Bengaluru after the recent incessant rains in the city.

Claim:

The video shows a crocodile crawling through the waterlogged roads of a flooded city. The video carries a location label of Bellandur in Bengaluru. The caption reads, "CROCODILE COME FOR A WALK IN BANGALORE ROADS."


A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Crocodile roaming the streets of Bangalore #crocodile".

The video is viral across Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as well.

Image Credit: YouTube

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Madhya Pradesh.

We used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. After isolating the keyframes of the video, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to this video published by the Economic Times on August 17, 2022.The video report is titled, 'Watch: Crocodile strays into colony in Madhya Pradesh, rescued later'. The published video contains the same footage as the viral video.

Image Credit: YouTube

Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search with relevant terms such as 'Crocodile Madhya Pradesh'. We came across the following video by India Today published on August 17, 2022.

The description reads, 'An eight-foot-long crocodile spotted in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh amid heavy rainfall.' In the video, the crocodile can be seen crawling on the streets of Shivpuri from a different angle.

The India Today video report also contained footage of the crocodile being captured and restrained.

In our Fact Check, we also found an NDTV report published on August 16, 2022. The NDTV report notes that the reptile was first spotted near a bus stand in Shivpuri. The report quotes police officer Ajay Bhargava, who notes that authorities were informed, and a rescue team from Madhav National Park was called in. After rescue efforts that lasted an hour, it was captured.

As per the NDTV report, the eight-foot crocodile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake, located on the Madhav National Park premises. The incident occurred as several Madhya Pradesh districts were receiving heavy rain.

Image Credit: NDTV

We also came across a report by Hindustan Times published on August 16, 2022. As per the Hindustan Times report, the reptile was spotted in a colony near the Old Bus Stand in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the incidence of crocodiles intruding into residential areas is not unusual. It is attributed to the presence of many lakes and nullahs in the city emptying into lakes or running downstream from the lakes. The problem particularly worsens during monsoon when water levels of lakes rise.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shows an incident dating back to August 16, 2022, in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. The crocodile had entered into the residential area is not unusual. It can be attributed to the presence of many lakes and nullahs in the city emptying into lakes or running downstream from the lakes in the city.

The eight-foot crocodile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake, located in the Madhav National Park. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: BJP Leaders Share 2016 Photos As Recent Images From Government Schools in Uttar Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Karnataka 
Bangalore 
Karnataka Floods 
Crorodile 
Madhya Pradesh 
Shivpuri 
old video 

