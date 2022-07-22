All section
Caste discrimination
Zee News Shared 7 Yr Old Video Of Sonia Gandhi As Recent Reply To ED Summons

Image Credit: Zee News Hindi, The Times Of India

Fact Check

Zee News Shared 7 Yr Old Video Of Sonia Gandhi As Recent Reply To ED Summons

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  22 July 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, Zee News claimed that Sonia Gandhi had given this statement in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office before the inquiry related to the National Herald money laundering case. However, we found that the viral video is seven years old.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared for questioning on Thursday after ED issued the third summons in a money laundering case. Several Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Ajay Maken and P Chidambaram were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting against the summons issued by Enforcement Directorate.

In the same backdrop, a video of Sonia Gandhi is viral on social media. In the viral video, Sonia Gandhi can be heard saying, "I am the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi. I am not afraid of anyone." While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that Sonia Gandhi had given this statement in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on the inquiry related to the National Herald money laundering case.

Zee News Hindi published the article while making the same claim. Zee News also shared this video on Twitter claiming that Sonia Gandhi made this remark before the ED. However, they later deleted the tweet.

Image Credit: Zee News

Many Congress leaders also shared this video. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Jagdish Thakor shared this video and wrote, "तानाशाह इनसे डरता है, इसीलिए जांच एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करता है #सत्य_साहस_सोनिया_गाँधी."

[English Translation: The dictator is afraid of them, that's why he misuses the investigative agencies. #Truth_Courage_Sonia Gandhi.]

Sachin Sawant shared this video and wrote, "मोदी सरकार यह कान खोलकर सुनें-- "मैं इंदिरा जी की बहू हूं और किसी से नहीं डरती "- कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी."

[Engslish Translation: Modi Sarkar listen to this,"I am Indira ji's daughter-in-law and am not afraid of anyone" - Congress President Sonia Gandhi.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Sonia Gandhi gave statement "I am the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi. I am not afraid of anyone" in Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on the inquiry related to the National Herald money laundering case.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2015.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to video report of The Indian Express dated 08 December 2015 in which same footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Not Scared Of Anyone, I Am Indira Gandhi's Daughter-In-Law: Sonia Gandhi."

On searching more we also found a report of NDTV dated 08 December 2015 on this matter. According to the report, the matter was related to National Herald money laundering case which is based on Mr Subramanian Swamy allegation that Congress leaders gave ₹ 90 crore as loan from tax exempted money to the National Herald newspaper set up in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru. A Delhi court had summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in this case. Sonia and Rahul appealed to the Delhi High Court to quash the summons. However, the appeal was dismissed. When journalists questioned Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament House about this, she said that she is the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi and is not afraid of anyone.

Image Credit: NDTV

It is evident from our investigation that the viral statement given by Sonia Gandhi is not from recent time but from December 2015 when a journalist asked her questions related to allegation of Money Laundering. This video has nothing to do with the recent summon sent by ED to Sonia Gandhi. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Shared Old Video Of Landslide From Assam As Visuals From Maharashtra

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Sonia Gandhi 
National Herald 
ED 
Money Laundering 
Indira Gandhi 
old video 

